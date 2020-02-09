e-paper
Bushfire Bash: Matthew Hayden bowls barefoot in bizarre moment - WATCH

Bushfire Bash: After the game, Cricket Australia tweeted that “thanks to the incredible generosity from Australia and around the globe, we’ve raised over Aus$7.7 million to support communities and families impacted by the recent bushfires”.

cricket Updated: Feb 09, 2020 16:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Matthew Hayden removes shoes.
Matthew Hayden removes shoes. (Screngrab)
         

Cricketing legends including Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist returned to action on Sunday for a charity match. The special encounter named Bushfire Bash saw Ricky Ponting XI taking on Gilchrist XI at Melbourne’s Junction Oval in an effort to raise money for Australia Bushfire relief campaign. From Sachin Tendulkar slamming a boundary on his first ball after five years, to Ponting slamming a one-handed six, the match saw several special moments.

In one of the bizarre moments from the match, Aussie legend Matthew Hayden was given the task of bowling an over. Bowling is not what the former Australian opener has done much during his international cricketing days. While coming into the attack, Hayden looked visibly uncomfortable with his spikes and decided to remove his shows altogether.

Also read: Tendulkar, Lara, Ponting, Yuvraj, Gilchrist come together to raise money for relief

Hayden, from help of the umpire, removed his shoes and socks bowled his over barefoot. He was hammered for two boundaries in the over by former Australia allrounder Andrew Symonds, and gave away 12 runs in his over. 

After the game, Cricket Australia tweeted that “thanks to the incredible generosity from Australia and around the globe, we’ve raised over Aus$7.7 million to support communities and families impacted by the recent bushfires”. Fundraising has been ongoing since the blazes began in September.

They left at least 30 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed, with many of the fires only brought under control in recent days after torrential rain swept across eastern Australia.

