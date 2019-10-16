‘But you lost your place in Indian team’ - Vijay Shankar trolled for sharing body transformation image

cricket

India allrounder Vijay Shankar may be away from international duties, after getting injured during the World Cup this year. But the cricketer has continued to work on his fitness during his time off. On Wednesday, Shankar posted an image of his body transformation, in which he posed shirtless. In the post Shankar wrote: “The sweat, the time, the devotion. It pays off!” But the post did not go down well with some of the fans on Twitter.

While some fans questioned that despite fitness he is still away from the team, some were quick to troll him for his average performance in the World Cup.

Here is how a section of twitterati reacted:

Shankar has played 12 ODIs for India in which he has scored 223 runs at an average of 31.85. He has also taken 4 wikcets at an average of 52.50 in the format. In T20Is, the Tamil Nadu allrounder has scored 101 runs in 9 games at an average of 25.25. He has also taken 5 wickets at an average of 38.20.

He made a return in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and was later included in India A’s side against South Africa A, before he was ruled out due to a thumb injury. The 28-year-old last played for India on June 27 in the World cup fixture against West Indies. He suffered a toe injury at the training on a Jasprit Bumrah’s yorker delivery at the nets. He could not make a comeback in the team, and was replaced by Rishabh Pant.

