e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

‘But you lost your place in Indian team’ - Vijay Shankar trolled for sharing body transformation image

In the post Shankar wrote: “The sweat, the time, the devotion. It pays off!” But the post did not go down well with some of the fans on Twitter.

cricket Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vijay Shankar trolled for sharing body transformation image.
Vijay Shankar trolled for sharing body transformation image.(Twitter/Vijay Shankar)
         

India allrounder Vijay Shankar may be away from international duties, after getting injured during the World Cup this year. But the cricketer has continued to work on his fitness during his time off. On Wednesday, Shankar posted an image of his body transformation, in which he posed shirtless. In the post Shankar wrote: “The sweat, the time, the devotion. It pays off!” But the post did not go down well with some of the fans on Twitter.

Also read: Hardik Pandya shares emotional message about Team India debut

While some fans questioned that despite fitness he is still away from the team, some were quick to troll him for his average performance in the World Cup.

 

Here is how a section of twitterati reacted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shankar has played 12 ODIs for India in which he has scored 223 runs at an average of 31.85. He has also taken 4 wikcets at an average of 52.50 in the format. In T20Is, the Tamil Nadu allrounder has scored 101 runs in 9 games at an average of 25.25. He has also taken 5 wickets at an average of 38.20.

Also read: Mumbai teen Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes world record

He made a return in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and was later included in India A’s side against South Africa A, before he was ruled out due to a thumb injury. The 28-year-old last played for India on June 27 in the World cup fixture against West Indies. He suffered a toe injury at the training on a Jasprit Bumrah’s yorker delivery at the nets. He could not make a comeback in the team, and was replaced by Rishabh Pant.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 15:40 IST

tags
top news
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court, second longest case ever
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court, second longest case ever
At PM Modi’s Maharashtra rally, a double-barrelled attack on Congress, NCP
At PM Modi’s Maharashtra rally, a double-barrelled attack on Congress, NCP
The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral
The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral
Ants found crawling over dead man’s eyes in MP; CM orders inquiry
Ants found crawling over dead man’s eyes in MP; CM orders inquiry
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak
Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket