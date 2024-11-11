Buttler blast powers England over West Indies in T20 series

Menu Explore
AFP |
Nov 11, 2024 05:13 AM IST

Jos Buttler's rampaging 83 powered England to an emphatic seven-wicket victory over the West Indies in the second match of their T20 International series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday.

Responding to the home side's total of 158 for eight, the visiting captain took the match by the scruff of the neck in belting eight fours and six sixes off only 45 balls to turn a potentially challenging target into a romp.

The tourists reached 161 for three off just 14.4 overs to take a 2-0 lead heading into the final three matches of the duel in St. Lucia starting next Thursday.

Coming to the crease off just the second ball of the innings after Phil Salt, the century-making match-winner of Saturday's first match, had fallen first ball to spinner Akeal Hosein, Buttler wasted little time in setting about a West Indies bowling attack missing suspended pacer Alzarri Joseph, injured fast-bowling all-rounder Andre Russell and fielding debutant seamer Terrance Hinds who endured a baptism of fire against a rampant Buttler.

A second T20 International hundred looked his for the taking but after being badly dropped by Sherfane Rutherford at extra-cover off Romario Shepherd in the 13th over, the England skipper fell next ball as another attempted heave over the top found his West Indies counterpart, Rovman Powell at long-off.

Buttler inevitably dominated a second-wicket stand of 129 with Will Jacks, who contributed 38 off 29 balls with five fours and one six.

"It was scratchy for the first couple of balls but when I got going I really enjoyed it. It was great to be back out there," said Buttler on receiving the "Man of the Match" award

Jacks was the first of two wickets for Shepherd, taken at second attempt at long-off by Matthew Forde, who had earlier played his part together with the rest of the West Indies lower-order to give the innings useful late impetus after they were put in to bat on a surface freshened by steady rain throughout the early morning.

Powell topscored with 43 off 41 balls but his demise in the 16th over left the innings in trouble at 102 for six. Shepherd's 22 off 12 balls breathed some late life into the home side's effort with the support of the tail.

Liam Livingstone was the best of the bowlers with two for 16 and was there at the end to seal victory with an unbeaten 23 off 11 balls.

However nothing could take the shine off Buttler's assault which leaves the tourists well-poised to avenge a 2-1 loss to the West Indies in the preceding One-Day International series.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
