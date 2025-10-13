Buzz in domestic cricket as Ranji season starts

MUMBAI: Their pre-season training camps and warm-up tournaments done, teams get into red-ball mode in the gruelling 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season from Wednesday, playing non-stop till January before the knock-out rounds begin in February. Rishabh Pant, who got injured during the England tour, will likely make his return in Ranji Trophy. (PTI)

While the tournament fails to evoke interest among fans like IPL does, there are many talking points for the large cricket fraternity around the country.

With Bihar’s teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi looking to underline his red-ball credentials, Rishabh Pant’s expected return from injury in Delhi’s second game, Karun Nair’s return to home state Karnataka, and Andhra signing up Kiwi coach Gary Stead all have ensured there is enough buzz around domestic cricket’s blue riband tournament.

SURYAVANSHI’S TEST

After taking IPL by storm earlier this year, the 14-year-old Suryavanshi’s performances in Ranji Trophy will be keenly followed.

The left-handed opener became the talk of world cricket after becoming the youngest centurion in men’s T20 cricket by cracking 101 off 38 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur in IPL 2025.

His hundred, which came off 35 deliveries, is the second-fastest in IPL history. Suryavanshi has also been named the Bihar vice-captain for the first two rounds of the Ranji Trophy.

He has got hundreds in Youth Test matches for the India Under-19 team, but in his first season of first-class cricket, he averaged 10 in 10 innings with a highest score of 10. BCCI’s senior selectors will be watching if he can pass the test against experienced Ranji bowlers in his second season.

SPOTLIGHT ON STEAD

Among the coaches, the spotlight will be on Andhra’s Stead. He was the head coach of the New Zealand men’s team from 2018 to June 2025 and is their most successful coach with three global limited-overs final appearances (2019 ODI World Cup, 2021 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy).

He enjoys a great reputation in India, having coached the New Zealand teams that beat India in the World Test Championship final in 2021, and whitewashed them 3-0 in last year’s Test series.

With such an impressive resume, Andhra will have huge expectations from their foreign coach.

PANT’S RETURN

After finishing fourth in group D with two wins from seven games last season, Delhi will be under pressure to start the season well. Having superstar Pant turn out for them could be the extra inspiration they need.

Pant, who has been out of action after fracturing his right foot during the England Test series in July, is understood to be in his final stretch of rehab.

If cleared during the fitness assessment at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, the keeper-batter could return to action in the second round of Ranji Trophy starting October 25. He is expected to captain Delhi for the game.

Jammu & Kashmir fast bowler Umran Malik is another player whose return is eagerly awaited. He missed the entire 2024-25 domestic season due to injury and illness.

PLAYERS IN NEW ROLES

Karun Nair, who made a Test comeback for the England tour on the basis of his heavy scoring for current Ranji champions Vidarbha in the last two seasons, has opted to go back to Karnataka.

Vidarbha have signed another professional player from Karnataka, Ravikumar Samarth. The 32-year old batter, who played for Uttarakhand last season, has scored 6,157 runs in 95 first-class games with 15 hundreds.

Former India middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari has signed for Tripura as one of their three professionals. Tamil Nadu allrounder Vijay Shankar will play alongside him.