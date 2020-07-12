‘Calm, approachable, likeable’: Why Smith, Sangakkara admire Dhoni, Ganguly

cricket

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 19:27 IST

MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly, two of India’s finest captains, have not only won around the country but even impressed contemporaries across the globe. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith is one of the many admirers of Dhoni and Ganguly, having nothing but wonderful words for two of India’s most decorated captains.

In the year 2003, Smith was appointed South Africa’s youngest captain at the age of 22. Even though he did not play much against Ganguly the captain, he did saw a bit of the former left-handed batsman. As for Dhoni, Smith played a lot of cricket against him whenever South Africa and India played each other – even crunch games such as the T20 World Cup in 2007 or the 2011 World Cup.

Appreciating Dhoni’s easy-going nature, Smith said the India’s two-time World Cup winning captain always made others feel comfortable around him and spoke about his cordial relation with Ganguly.

“I seriously doubt that you probably find anyone in world cricket that didn’t get on with MS. He went about his business. He was calm, he was collected,” Smith said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports in the company of former cricketers Kumar Sangakkara and Gautam Gambhir.

“And again, like Sanga, was to spend a fair amount of time with Dada – in administration, we are having a number of conversations over the telephone. He’s always calm, approachable, always interested in a good conversation, so a lot of respect for both men.”

Sangakkara also weighed in on his equation with Dhoni and Ganguly. Sangakkara revealed he always found Dhoni approachable, and how he’s always had a wonderful time chatting with Ganguly about various topics.

“He (Dhoni) did come home in Colombo for a meal with Yuvraj (Singh) one night. We had a great chat. He was very approachable as a person,” said Sangakkara. “I did get to know Dada quite well over the years. I really enjoyed speaking to Dada on everything, Test cricket... playing cricket, captaincy... I think Dada I got to know a lot more intimately.”