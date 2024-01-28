 Cambodia vs China Live Score: Match 2 of ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup, 2024 to start at 08:00 AM | Hindustan Times
Cambodia vs China Live Score: Match 2 of ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup, 2024 to start at 08:00 AM
Live

Cambodia vs China Live Score: Match 2 of ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup, 2024 to start at 08:00 AM

Jan 28, 2024 07:12 AM IST
Cambodia vs China Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup, 2024. Match will start at 08:00 AM

Venue : Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

Cambodia squad -
Anish Prasad, Etienne Beukes, Lakshit Gupta, Ram Sharan, Te Senglong, Luqman Butt, ...Read More Pel Vannak, Salvin Stanly, Sharwan Godara, Uday Hathinjar, Chanthoeun Rathanak, Gulam Murtaza, Manish Sharma, Phon Bunthean, Utkarsh Jain
China squad -
Xie Qiulai, Zhao Tianle, Zhuang Zelin, Zong Yuechao, Qiu Yingjie, Wu Jiaqi, Zhuoyue Chen, Zou Kui, Huang Junjie, Wei Guolei, Deng Jinqi, Luo Shilin, MA Qiancheng, Tian Senqun

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 28, 2024 07:12 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup, 2024

    Cambodia vs China Match Details
    Match 2 of ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup, 2024 between Cambodia and China to be held at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok at 08:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

