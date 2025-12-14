Cameron Green defends ‘brilliant’ IPL 2026 auction move to register as ‘batter’: It was my manager’s mistake

Cameron Green has moved quickly to clear up one of the more confusing quirks ahead of Tuesday’s IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi: yes, he expects to be bowling the next season. Australia's Cameron Green will be part of the IPL 2026 Auction

The Australian all-rounder has been listed in the auction pool as a batter, but Green insists that’s not a role shift or a fitness hedge, just a simple registration mistake.

The mix-up of the wrong box

Speaking ahead of Australia’s training session in Adelaide on Sunday morning, Green said the classification was the result of a clerical slip by his manager while completing the paperwork.

“I’ll be good to bowl,” Green said before Australia’s training session in Adelaide on Sunday morning. “I don’t know if my manager would like to hear this, but there was a stuff-up on his end. He didn’t mean to say ‘batter’. I think he accidentally selected the wrong box. It was pretty funny how it’s all played out, but it was actually a stuff-up on his end.”

That explanation matters because categories often dictate when a name appears in the room. Green’s listing as a batter puts him among the first group of players to come up, which can be a significant advantage in a mini-auction where franchises tend to have their fattest purse at the start, and urgency can spike early.

Why teams will still view him as an all-rounder

Cameron Green missed the IPL 2025 while recovering from back surgery and initially returned to international cricket as a specialist batter in June. Since then, the workload has progressed, and he has been cleared to bowl, a key detail for IPL franchises weighing him as a top-tier pace-bowling all-round option rather than a batting-only package.

The auction intrigue is obvious: even as a batter on paper, Green’s value proposition is still that rare combination of power, versatility and utility overs. In the IPL, that profile doesn’t just fill a slot - it can shape a playing XI and the balance of an entire squad.

Green’s base price has been set at INR 2 cr, but this market price is expected to climb sharply once bidding opens. He has already proven he can influence matches in multiple ways: with the Mumbai Indians in 2023, he produced a high-impact year with the bat and the ball, then with the Royal Challengers in 2024, he again contributed in both disciplines, even if his role shifted during parts of the tournament.

For Tuesday’s auction room, the message is simple: don’t get distracted by the label. Green is telling franchises he’s coming as the full package, and that the batter tag is just a box ticked wrong.