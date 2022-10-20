Home / Cricket / Cameron Green replaces Josh Inglis in Australia's World Cup squad

Cameron Green replaces Josh Inglis in Australia's World Cup squad

cricket
Published on Oct 20, 2022 01:32 PM IST

Josh Inglis, who is usually a back-up to regular wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, was injured when a club snapped in his hand during a morning round of golf with some of his team mates and coach Andrew McDonald at the New South Wales Golf Club on Wednesday.

Australia all-round cricketer Cameron Green(twitter/ @cricketcomau)
Australia all-round cricketer Cameron Green(twitter/ @cricketcomau)
Reuters |

All-rounder Cameron Green replaced Josh Inglis in the Australia squad for the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday after the wicketkeeper-batsman was ruled out with a cut to his right hand following a golfing mishap.

Inglis, who is usually a back-up to regular wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, was injured when a club snapped in his hand during a morning round of golf with some of his team mates and coach Andrew McDonald at the New South Wales Golf Club on Wednesday.

The versatile Green is equally at ease batting in the top and middle order and is more than handy with his medium pace.

"Anyone that can bat anywhere in the order and can give you a few handy overs can give you a different look if something were to go wrong with your top seven batters," coach McDonald told SEN Radio just before Green was drafted in.

He added that they had more to consider than just replacing one stumper with another.

"You've got a little bit more scope than that," he said.

"We've got to work out what a squad would look like going into a World Cup without a backup keeper and, and the scenario that (if) Matthew Wade were to get injured on the morning of the game, what would you do there."

Aaron Finch's team begin their title defence against New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday in a rematch of last year's final.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cameron green t20 world cup australia cricket team + 1 more
cameron green t20 world cup australia cricket team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out