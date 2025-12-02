Cameron Green tops IPL 2026 auction buzz; only two Indians in 45-man maximum base price group: Report

Cameron Green has emerged as one of the biggest talking points ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction in Abu Dhabi, with the Australian all-rounder featuring in the elite group of 45 players who have listed themselves at the maximum base price of INR 2 crore. Notably, the list comprises only two Indian players, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo. Australia's Cameron Green will be part of the IPL 2026 Auction

A total of 1,355 players have registered for the auction, with the IPL sharing the list with all franchises after the registration window closed on Sunday. However, only 77 players, including 37 overseas names, will eventually secure IPL contracts for the 19th edition, with squad sizes capped at 25 per franchise.

The long list will be pruned once the IPL receives the wish list from franchises ahead of the December 16 auction in Abu Dhabi. The Governing Council has set a December 5 deadline for teams to submit their shortlists.

Green, who missed the IPL 2025 mega auction due to a back injury, is expected to attract strong interest at the day-long event in the Gulf city. Kolkata Knight Riders (INR 64.3 crore) and Chennai Super Kings ( ₹43.4 crore), the two franchises with the biggest auction purses, are expected to pursue the Australian all-rounder, and both have overseas slots available.

For KKR, Green becomes a prime target after the release of West Indies T20 legend Andre Russell, who later announced his retirement from the tournament. The franchise also let go of Venkatesh Iyer to free up a substantial INR23.5 crore, leaving them with 12 slots to fill, including six overseas.

Chennai, meanwhile, are likely to view Green as a potential replacement for England all-rounder Sam Curran, whom they traded to Rajasthan Royals as part of the Ravindra Jadeja–Sanju Samson deal.

The 45-man maximum-base-price list features only two Indian names: Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi. The spinner was retained by Lucknow Super Giants last year for INR 11 crore, but a poor season led to his release ahead of the auction.

Here is the full list of players with a base price of INR 2 crore:

Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Jamie Smith, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Gerald Coetzee, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.