‘Abhimanyu Easwaran scored T20 hundred, we will get to see him in Tests now’: R Ashwin fires shots at Agarkar, Gambhir

The case of Abhimanyu Easwaran is just too curious. A domestic cricket stalwart for Bengal has been piling on runs for fun in the Ranji Trophy, but is yet to get a look-in the Test playing XI for India. He has been part of the national squad on numerous occasions, but management, after management, sidelined him, picking someone else over him whenever a spot opened up. Easwaran has played 109 first-class matches so far, scoring 8136 runs at an average of 47.85. Abhimanyu Easwaran during a practice session. (PTI)

Easwaran, 30, has never played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is not a well-known name in the white-ball formats; hence, many people believe that this has worked against him, as the current trend sees team management picking white-ball players for the Test team.

But, it looks like Easwaran has finally decided to make a name for himself in the shortest format, and he made his intentions clear in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Punjab, scoring 130 runs against 66 deliveries. This knock might not have been enough to help Bengal win, but surely several across the country have taken notice of this fiery whirlwind knock.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin referenced this knock during a recent discussion as he took a subtle dig at chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir. He stated that since Easwaran has now scored a T20 century, he will definitely get a chance in the Test team.

“Abhimanyu Easwaran scored a hundred in T20 also now. Now we can get to see him for sure now. Given that he has now scored runs in T20, for sure we will get to see him in the Test team now,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’.

Easwaran's reaction

Despite Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring from Tests, Easwaran was not given a chance in the playing XI against England. This move was criticised by many as Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair were not setting the stage on fire.

However, one criticism against Easwaran has always been that he fails to get going in the India A matches. Earlier this year, the right-handed batter made a honest admission, saying it does hurt not to get a chance in the playing XI.

"Yes, it does hurt sometimes. You put in all the effort, train hard, and the dream is to be in the middle, to perform, to contribute to wins. But I'm fortunate to have a solid support system: my family, friends, and coach. They help me stay grounded and motivated. Right now, I'm in a good headspace and looking forward to the Ranji season," he had told Revsportz in October.