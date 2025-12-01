Srikkanth presses upon Agarkar and Gambhir, says, ‘World Cup plans will not work out without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has made it clear that any roadmap for the next ODI World Cup is incomplete without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With both having stepped away from Tests and T20Is, the duo is now focused solely on the 50-over format. Their recent ODI performances underline their commitment and show they aren’t easing off in any way. Kohli scored a sublime century in the series opener against South Africa to shut the outside noise of being non-commital about the 2027 World Cup. It was the same case with Rohit, who scored a fiery half-century. The experienced duo put together a commanding 136-run partnership for the second wicket. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma showcased their class in the first ODI against South Africa.(PTI)

Srikkanth was blunt in his assessment, urging head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar to build their 2027 World Cup plans around India’s senior batting pillars, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He made it clear that the duo must remain at the heart of the team’s long-term strategy.

"Kohli and Rohit are playing on another level. Without these two, the 2027 World Cup plans will not work out. You need Rohit at one end and Virat at another. There should be no questions asked," said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.

Kohli lit up Ranchi with a brilliant 135 off 120 deliveries, striking 11 fours and 7 sixes as glimpses of his vintage best returned. Rohit, on the other hand, chipped in with a fluent 57 that included five boundaries and three sixes.

The former BCCI chief selector reflected on the long-standing dominance of Rohit and Kohli, pointing out how their presence together at the crease has repeatedly crushed opposition plans—something he felt was on full display once again in the latest match.

"See in 2013, he said in an interview that since 2013 Rohit and him used to score heavily and take down oppositions. If you look at it, if Rohit and Kohli bat for 20 overs, the opposition is gone. Today, that’s what happened. They were literally batted out. Yes, South Africa fought back well. But, their partnership finished them off," he added.

"Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have sealed their 2027 World Cup spots'

Srikkanth also highlighted the discipline and fitness behind Kohli and Rohit’s sustained excellence, emphasising that despite playing just one format, both have maintained exceptional standards — enough, he said, to firmly lock down their spots in India’s 2027 World Cup plans.

"It’s not just the runs. They have worked very hard (on fitness). Virat and Rohit are playing only one format. It’s not easy to maintain your mindset like this when only playing one format. As far as I am concerned, they have sealed their spots for 2027 World Cup. No. 1 and No. 3 slots are all sealed. We can’t win without them," said Srikkanth.