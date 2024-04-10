‘Can only play cameos’: Jitesh Sharma lags behind Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant after another flop show vs SRH

Punjab Kings wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma once again failed to make an impact with the bat and departed cheaply in the Indian Premier League clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Jitesh, who was India's first-choice wicketkeeper batter before the start of the Indian Premier League has not been able to replicate his last season's performance in the ongoing edition of IPL. Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins and teammate Nitish Reddy celebrate the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Jitesh Sharma during their match in the Indian Premier League 2024. (ANI)

He has scored 71 runs in 5 matches thus far this season and was dismissed early for 19 against SRH on Tuesday at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Punjab needed Jitesh to play a big knock to take them closer to the 184-run target. The wicketkeeper batter started off strong and hit a four and six but threw his wicket away in an attempt for a big shot.

He got dismissed by SRH all-rounder Nitish Reddy who bowled a slower one as Jitesh went for a hook shot but mistimed it and got caught by Abhishek Sharma.

The wicketkeeper batter faced backlash from the fans on social media after another flop in the ongoing IPL.

Jitesh was named Punjab's vice-captain ahead of the season as the franchise backed him for the big role after his impressive performances in the Indian jersey.

In 9 T20Is, Jitesh played for India, he produced a couple of crucial cameos which put him in the scheme of things for the T20 WC. But things might change now as other India wicketkeeper batters like Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant have displayed better form than him.

Meanwhile, Punjab suffered their defeat of the season as SRH held nerves while defending the 183-run target to win the thrilling match by 2 runs.

Chasing 183 for a win, Punjab could only manage 180 for 6 with Shashank Singh top-scoring with 46 not out off 25 balls.

Ashutosh Sharma also remained not out on 33 off 15 balls while Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza chipped in with 29 and 28 respectively.

For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most successful bowler with two wickets for 32 runs.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh grabbed 4/29 to help Punjab Kings restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 182 for 9. For SRH, who were asked to bat first, Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with a 37-ball 64 studded with four boundaries and five sixes.