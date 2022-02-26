'Can see him doing well in Dharamsala': Karthik backs promising 27-year-old star to continue shining against Sri Lanka

Dinesh Karthik has said that he would like to see Shreyas Iyer be given another opportunity in Dharamshala and see the 27-year-old take advantage of it. India play their second and third T20I against Sri Lanka in the weekend in Dharamshala and Karthik said that the pitch can produce a run feast if there is no grass on it.

India cruised to a 62-run win in the first T20I, with Iyer smashing an unbeaten 57 off 28 balls to take them to a total of 199/2 batting first.

“I would love to see Shreyas Iyer get another opportunity. He has been batting very well so I can see him doing well in Dharamshala," Karthik said on Cricbuzz. “And for Sri Lanka I am very keen to see if Kusal Mendis can play. He got a half century the last time against Australia and he is fit and ready to go. He is a batter who can get boundaries up front."

Meanwhile, former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan said that he would like to see Sri Lanka spinner Dushmantha Chameera and India's Ishan Kishan to do well.

“Dharamshala is known for those kind of conditions as well. If there is no grass then we will see a run feast but if there is, and (Dushmantha) Chameera comes into a good rhythm, he can knock someone over early. That is something Sri Lanka would want. With India, everyone seems to be in such good touch, you would want to see Ishan Kishan continue that form,” he said.