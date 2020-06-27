e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Can’t explain what Rahul Dravid means to me: Cheteshwar Pujara

Can’t explain what Rahul Dravid means to me: Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara said he will always remain grateful to Rahul Dravid for teaching the importance of switching off from cricket, for teaching him how to keep personal and professional lives separate.

cricket Updated: Jun 27, 2020 11:00 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid(Twitter)
         

Being compared to Rahul Dravid is an achievement in itself and India’s Test No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara is someone who is lucky enough to be compared with the former India captain day in and day out. Patience, technique, softness of hands, wrist-work - there are indeed a lot of similarities in the way Dravid and Pujara approach an innings. It was therefore, not at all a surprise when Pujara was at a loss of words in describing Dravid’s importance in his cricketing career.

“I cannot say in one line what Rahul bhai means to me. He has always been an inspiration, and will remain one,” Pujara told ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read | Dravid said lean forward; be ready for a catch: Raina on master plan vs Pak

Pujara said he will always remain grateful to Dravid for teaching the importance of switching off from cricket, for teaching him how to keep personal and professional lives separate.

“He helped me understand the importance of switching off from cricket. I had the same thought, more or less, but when I spoke to him, it gave me a lot of clarity about it and I was sure of what I needed to do,” Pujara said.

“I also saw in county cricket how they keep personal and professional lives separate. I value that advice a lot. Many people consider me to be focused. Yes, I am focused, But I also know when to switch off. There is life beyond cricket.”

Also Read | No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius

In his illustrious international career, Dravid amassed 13288 runs in 164 Tests and 10889 runs in 344 ODIs. He also captained India in 79 ODIs, winning 42 of them, which includes the world record of 14 successive wins while chasing.

When asked about his similarities with Dravid’s batting, Pujara said the approach has come of toiling in domestic cricket but that doesn’t mean he has tried deliberately to bat like the Indian great.

“There is a similarity in our games, but that’s not because of my fascination with him. That came mainly through my experiences with Saurashtra, where I learned that scoring a hundred alone isn’t enough, you have to carry your team,” he said.

“That is how I learned responsibility - it is about helping my team to raise a big total, and for that I ought to attach importance to my wicket. I learned that from my junior cricket days with Saurashtra, which was a weaker team in domestic cricket.”

(With PTI inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
‘India much better placed than other nations in fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘India much better placed than other nations in fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
LIVE: Covid-19 briefings moved away from White House
LIVE: Covid-19 briefings moved away from White House
Delhi conducted highest number of Covid-19 tests on Friday: CM Kejriwal
Delhi conducted highest number of Covid-19 tests on Friday: CM Kejriwal
Chidambaram tweets satellite image to attack govt over India-China border issue
Chidambaram tweets satellite image to attack govt over India-China border issue
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
LIVE| UP Board class 10th, 12th Results declared
LIVE| UP Board class 10th, 12th Results declared
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In