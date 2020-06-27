e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / No better example than Rohit Sharma: Michael Atherton explains India opener’s genius

No better example than Rohit Sharma: Michael Atherton explains India opener’s genius

Michael Atherton, the former England opener, has backed Rohit to do well and his belief stems from the fact that Indian cricketers are more a product of learning while playing than being loaded with a set of coaching manuals.

cricket Updated: Jun 27, 2020 09:28 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former England captain Michael Atherton
Former England captain Michael Atherton(Reuters)
         

Rohit Sharma in full flow is a visual treat. The India opener has tremendous timing, plays the pull shot better than most and always seems to have that little extra millisecond while playing shots. Perhaps it’s that very trait which has allowed Rohit to thrive in his short stint as India’s Test opener.

As an opener, Rohit has scored 556 runs from 10 Tests ever since his elevation to the top of the order last October, and the way he’s going about his business, there’s no reason why the batsman can’t replicate his limited-overs success in the longer format.

Michael Atherton, the former England opener, has backed Rohit to do well and his belief stems from the fact that Indian cricketers are more a product of learning while playing than being loaded with a set of coaching manuals.

Also Read | Dravid said lean forward & be ready for a catch: Raina on captaincy genius

“I watch Rohit and think well you can’t not be successful at Test level. He just looks such a good player that you’d think that success will come. The one thing I do enjoy watching and this is a general point about Indian batsmen is that they look very natural to me and not over-coached and forced or stilted,” Atherton said on the Sony Ten Pit Stop Show.

Atherton harked back to his interaction with the great Rahul Dravid, who was coach of the India A and Under-19 side for years before being assigned coach of the National Cricket Academy last year. It was during that session that Dravid explained to Atherton the difference between the Under-19 cricketers of India and England and the root cause behind it.

“I was chatting to Rahul Dravid a couple of years ago. I was asking him why he felt that India’s players looked more natural and less forced than England’s at that level. He thought it was do with the fact that India’s cricketers all year around play, and because of the weather in England, a lot of English players spend six months indoors on bowling machines and it can look a bit forced after that... a bit overcoached,” Atherton said.

“He felt a lot of India’s young batsmen were learning in play rather than being coached personally. So I always enjoy watching that about watching Indian batsmen, they look very natural and fluid and fluent and of course, no better example than Rohit Sharma.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Serological survey to begin in Delhi today: All you need to know
Serological survey to begin in Delhi today: All you need to know
Chidambaram tweets satellite image to attack govt over India-China border issue
Chidambaram tweets satellite image to attack govt over India-China border issue
LIVE: Colombia calls Venezuela a ‘health time-bomb’ over Covid-19 outbreak
LIVE: Colombia calls Venezuela a ‘health time-bomb’ over Covid-19 outbreak
Delhi conducted highest number of Covid-19 tests on Friday, says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi conducted highest number of Covid-19 tests on Friday, says Arvind Kejriwal
India reports over 18,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time; tally at 5.08 lakh
India reports over 18,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time; tally at 5.08 lakh
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
Petrol, diesel prices go up again. Check rates in your city
Petrol, diesel prices go up again. Check rates in your city
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLACUP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In