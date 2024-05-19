Bengaluru [India]. May 19 : Following his side's playoff qualification with a win over Chennai Super Kings , Royal Challengers Bengaluru , pacer Yash Dayal expressed how teammate Mohammed Siraj helped him off the field and reflected on his journey as a player with the Red and Gold franchise. "Cannot express my feelings in words....": RCB's Dayal after team's playoff qualification

Dayal proved to be the star for RCB, defending 11 runs in the last over against MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, getting Dhoni's prized wicket, which helped his team reduce CSK to 191/7, 10 runs below the score of 201 runs that CSK had to make in order to reach the playoffs. RCB won the game by 27 runs while defending a total of 219 runs. From winning only one game in their first eight games to winning the next six successive games, RCB completed a brilliant turnaround in the season to reach the playoffs.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In a video posted on the Indian Premier League official X handle, Dayal said, "I cannot express my feeling in words. When I threw that last ball, I do not know what happened later. It was a roller coaster ride. I had to keep my emotions aside. I kept myself calm. Virat came to me and talked to me. I just had to execute well. This all works as a youngster."

"Siraj has helped me a lot off the field. He is an inspiration. I am glad to be a part of this team," he added.

https://x.com/IPL/status/1792053655539011837

Talking about on his journey from being whacked by Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh for five successive sixes in the final over during a tense run chase to securing a playoff spot for RCB with his bowling. He said that he just wanted a platform to prove himself.

"When I was picked by this team , people questioned the team and criticised them. I was coming from domestics. I was focused on doing good. I just wanted a platform. I wanted to prove myself. Virat told me that he could tell me the process because the same things had happened to him. When I was discussing things with him, I could figure out 50 percent of how to carry myself in the season. In execution, the bowling coach and you all helped," said Yash.

In the ongoing season, Dayal is RCB's highest wicket-taker, having got 15 scalps at an average of 28.13 and an economy rate of 8.94, with the best figures of 3/20.

Dayal also said that skipper Faf Du Plessis dedicating his 'Player of the Match' award to him was a nice gesture.

Coming to the match, CSK won the toss and opted to bat first. RCB put on a fine score of 218/5 on the board, with skipper Faf Du Plessis , Virat Kohli put on a 78-run partnership, setting a fine platform for Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green to put on a 71-run stand for the third wicket.

Cameos from Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell took RCB to a 200-run plus total.

RCB needed to restrict CSK below 201 runs to qualify for the playoffs and surpass their net-run-rate.

In the run-chase of 219 runs and the task of scoring 201 runs at least to book the top four spot, CSK lost two wickets early and were reduced to 19/2. Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane put up a 66-run stand to bring the side into the game.

RCB sunk CSK to 129/6, but a partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni threatened to take the match away from RCB. However, Yash Dayal defended 11 runs in the final over, restricting CSK to just 191/7 in 20 overs.

RCB is in fourth place with seven wins and seven losses, with 14 points. CSK is in the fifth spot with seven wins and seven losses, but they have slid down to fifth due to a lower net-run rate.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.