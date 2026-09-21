‘Cannot match Hardik Pandya’: Ex-India pacer urges team management to use Nitish Kumar Reddy ‘according to his talent’

Hardik Pandya is a priceless member of the Indian team, and the whole combination goes awry when he is out injured. The same can be seen currently, as the all-rounder hasn't played any competitive cricket since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, having been bogged down by injuries. If everything goes to plan, he will make his much-anticipated return in the one-day series against Australia A for India A. In the meantime, the current team management has identified Nitish Kumar Reddy to do the same role as Hardik, and the fast-bowling all-rounder is slowly and steadily coming into his own.

Mohit Sharma believes Nitish Kumar Reddy should be used to his full potential. (Rahul Singh)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the recent three-match series against Afghanistan, Reddy scalped six wickets, registering a three-wicket haul in both the second and third T20Is. He was then withdrawn from the Asian Games squad and added to the ODI team for the upcoming three-match series against the West Indies, beginning September 27.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir provides update on Hardik Pandya's prolonged absence: ‘He can’t bowl 10 overs at the moment'

However, former India pacer Mohit Sharma has urged the team management to use Reddy to his full potential and make the most of his talent. He also requested that fans not compare the youngster to Hardik, as the two bring different skill sets to the table.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “We keep taking Hardik Pandya’s name again and again, but Nitish Kumar Reddy cannot match Hardik Pandya, at least for now. What happens because of that is that our expectations will be that Nitish Kumar Reddy will bat and bowl just as Hardik Pandya does,” Sharma said on Cricbuzz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We keep taking Hardik Pandya’s name again and again, but Nitish Kumar Reddy cannot match Hardik Pandya, at least for now. What happens because of that is that our expectations will be that Nitish Kumar Reddy will bat and bowl just as Hardik Pandya does,” Sharma said on Cricbuzz. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“I think that is not fair. We should keep our expectations low. His way of batting is different. He is kind of a batter who can play the big shots once he gets set, rather than hitting a six from the first ball itself. So, if we set our expectations that way, then we are wrong. He should be used according to his talent,” he added.

What did Gambhir say about Nitish?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After the 3-0 series win over Afghanistan, India head coach Gautam Gambhir provided an update on Hardik, saying the pacer cannot bowl 10 overs at the minute and the management doesn't want to rush him into the XI. He confirmed that the seasoned pro will only walk back into the lineup once he has some game time under his belt.

On the other hand, Gambhir also confirmed that once Hardik becomes available, the think tank would look to play both Nitish and the current Mumbai Indians captain in the XI as the duo would lend more balance to the final team.