'Can't control my emotion, another World Cup': Twitter set on fire after BCCI announces Dhoni will mentor T20 WC squad

T20 World Cup: BCCI announced India's squad for T20 World Cup and also revealed that former skipper MS Dhoni will mentor the side. 
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 10:01 PM IST
BCCI on Wednesday announced India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup squad. While there were some expected inclusions and exclusions, there was one that took everyone by surprise. BCCI announced that former India skipper MS Dhoni will mentor the squad and soon after the announcement, Twitter was set on fire. 

This will be Dhoni's first involvement with the senior team since his retirement from international cricket last year. His last India appearance was in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. On August 15, 2020, Dhoni had announced his retirement through a social media post.

Here are some of the best reactions from the world of Twitter:

It will be interesting to see whether India can produce the same magic as 2007 under the guidance of Dhoni. In the inaugural edition of the competition, the Dhoni-led side stormed to the title. Even though he will not on the field this time, the Kohli-led side would definitely look to make the most of his time there.

Talking about Kohli, he will have another shot at winning an ICC trophy. In the previous edition in 2016, India could only reach the semifinals under Dhoni. This time, Kohli go into the tournament with a specialized team and would look to bring the trophy home.

The T20 World Cup which begins from October 17 in the UAE and Oman.

Here is India's squad for T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (Vice Captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

 

 

