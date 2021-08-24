‘Can't give details of the words that was spoken’: Kohli reacts to verbal exchange between players during Lord’s Test

Team India registered a terrific 151-run win against England at Lords to go up 1-0 in the five-match series. Besides India’s triumph at the home of cricket, there was one more thing that grabbed the attention of the viewers – the heated conversations between the players of both teams.

A lot has been spoken about the incidents of sledging occurred during the Lord’s Test. India captain Virat Kohli, who was involved in a banter with English fast bowler James Anderson, said that on-field provocation was good for the intensity of his side during the previous encounter. However, he didn’t share the details when asked what had actually provoked them.

“I can't give you details of the words that was spoken. It was for camera and stump mike to pick that up for both teams. And then we analysed. What’s done in the moment, give you extra motivation obviously to get together as a team more strongly,” Kohli said during the virtual presser on the eve of third Test.

“The details of which are not necessary to be discussed after (it happened) because when you play competitive sport these things happen but it’s what you do after that situation or how you get up from that situation is what matters. For us this is fresh beginning, it's another opportunity to show what we can do as a team,” he added.

Kohli did not attach any importance to the fact that his side now stands a chance to win a historic series in England. The last time India played at Headingley, they won by an innings.

“I don't think about history much. For us as team, taking better decision wherever we play is all that matters. To keep remembering something or running after something, we don't do that. We know what our processes are and we follow that.

‘History does not guarantee you anything. If you have not won somewhere that does not mean you will not win there and if you have won somewhere that does not mean you can't lose there.

“It all depends on mindset at present moment. It looks good to hear all those things but you need to focus on present,” Kohli said.

