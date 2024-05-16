New Delhi [India], : Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Team India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli is looking to not leave any unfinished business behind and have any regrets once he draws the curtain on his illustrated career. "Can't keep going on...once I am done...": Virat Kohli opens up about his retirement plans

Kohli made his debut in 2008 and has etched his name in the history books by breaking one record after another in the next 17 years. The 35-year-old is currently a part of Royal Challengers Bengalur's squad in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024.

During the Royal Gala Dinner, held in Bengaluru, the experienced batter about what acts as fuel to keep his relentless drive to play alive before he sees the sunset of his remarkable career.

"It's very simple. I think as a sportsman, we do have an end date to our careers. So I am just going backwards. I dont want to finish my career thinking: 'Oh what if I have done this on that particular day because I can't keep going on and on forever. So It's just about not leaving any undone business behind and not having any regrets later, which I am very sure I won't," Kohli said

As of now, Kohli has remained silent about his retirement plans. But during the event, he revealed that he plans to take a long break after he announces his retirement.

"Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while. So I want to give my everything till the time I play and that's the only thing that keeps me going," he said.

Kohli has been ageing like fine wine and with each year he continues to break records that were thought to be unbreakable. In last year's World Cup, Kohli surpassed the legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar to become the player with the most ODI hundreds .

In the ongoing IPL season, Kohli currently leads the race for the orange cap with 661 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 155.16 and a whopping average of 66.10. His impressive tally is fueled by five fifties and a sole century.

RCB are currently fifth on the IPL table with 12 points from 13 matches. They will play a crucial match against third-ranked Chennai Super Kings, who have accumulated 14 points from 13 matches on Saturday.

To stay in contention for the playoffs, RCB with a net run rate of 0.387 must secure a victory that will help them surpass CSK's NRR of 0.528.

After the conclusion of the cash-rich league, Kohli will feature for India in the T20 World Cup. The marquee event will kick off in June in the USA and the West Indies.

