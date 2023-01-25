‘Can’t wait to cheer for our women in Red and Gold’: Virat Kohli ‘thrilled’ as RCB win bid for Women's IPL

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was thrilled with the news of his franchise acquiring one of the five Women's Premier League franchises. The development was announced by BCCI earlier on Wednesday, as Mumbai Indians and Delhi were the other two IPL teams to win the bids. Apart from them Adani Sporstline, and Capri Global were the other two bidders, who will be forming a team for the much-anticipated league.

Kohli was quick to react to the development as he took to social media to congratulate the RCB family. “Well played, RCB! So thrilled that my team has won the bid for the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. Can’t wait to cheer for our women in Red and Gold.” Kohli tweeted.

Kohli has been associated with RCB ever since the inception of IPL, which was back in 2008. He had a slow start to his IPL journey with RCB, managing just 165 from 12 innings, which came at an average of 15. Despite the slow start, Kohli was the only player retained by RCB in 2011 and was also elevated as vice-captain. Kohli took over the RCB captaincy two years later, before stepping down at the end of the 2021 season.

Among the five, Ahmedabad was sold for the highest price ( ₹1289 crore), followed by Mumbai ( ₹901 crore), Bengaluru ( ₹901 crore), Delhi ( ₹810 crore) and Lucknow ( ₹757 crore).

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Arun Dhumal, the chairman of the IPL, said that finalising a schedule and itinerary for the inaugural edition was "a work in progress".

A player auction similar to the men's will be held, however, details of which are yet to be released.

