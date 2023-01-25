'Suryakumar Yadav is exceptional in T20s. But unfortunately...': Ex-India batter on SKY vs Sarfaraz debate

Team India kicked-off the ODI World Cup preparation on a positive note, completing clean sweeps over Sri Lanka and New Zealand in consecutive series. The Men In Blue will now shift their focus on the T20Is against the Black Caps, which gets underway from Friday. However, the main focus at the moment remains on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will decide India's fate at the World Test Championship (WTC). India are currently placed second on the WTC table behind Australia and a series win will help them consolidate a place in the summit clash.

The team for the first two Tests have been announced and Suryakumar Yadav is also a part of it. However, one name, which BCCI didn't consider was Sarfaraz Khan, and it has sparked a major debate on social media. Sarfaraz's snub came as a big surprise not only to the fans but even a section of ex-cricketers have expressed shock over his omission. The Mumbai batter holds a staggering record in the domestic circuit, having scored 900-plus runs in the previous two seasons of Ranji Trophy.

Sharing his views on the subject, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha said Suryakumar deserved a spot in the red-ball squad and stated Sarfaraz will get an opportunity at the right time. “The way young talent Sarfaraz Khan is performing at the moment. I understand there is temptation and I think his time will come. But Surya deserves a hundred percent to be in the Test team,” noted Ojha during an interaction with Aakash Chopra on Viacom18 Sports.

Ojha's statement came in response to Abhinav Mukund, who felt Sarfaraz should have been awarded a spot in the squad, acknowledging his heroics in the domestic circuit. “Why? Because why keep the Ranji Trophy? Why not reward domestic performances? Sarfaraz Khan has been in insane form, I would have rewarded him with a cap for the Australia series at least. Suryakumar Yadav is exceptional in the T20 format. They want the same sort of belligerence from him in the Test side. But unfortunately, I’m the guy that follows hierarchy and Sarfaraz should be there," he had said.

