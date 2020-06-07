Cautious Afghanistan cricketers begin month-long training camp in Kabul

cricket

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 21:00 IST

Despite the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the country, top Afghanistan cricketers including Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi began training at the Kabul Cricket Stadium on Sunday. A day after the government revealed the new guidelines to curb the spread of the virus, the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced the commencement of a training camp for 22 cricketers.

“Afghan National players will take part in a month-long training camp Organized by Afghanistan Cricket Board in Kabul Cricket Stadium from tomorrow,” the Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

“The camp will be focused on strengthening their batting, bowling and overall performance as part of their preparations for upcoming competitions. This camp will be held under the relevant health guidelines and in close coordination with the ICC, WHO and the ministry of public health of Afghanistan to avoid the spread of COVID-19.”

Abdullah Pakthani, a spokesman for the Afghan Cricket Board, said players are under strict orders to abide by government rules for social distancing and practice will be restricted to five or six players at any one time. The players won’t be tested for COVID-19 but they are not allowed in the stadium if they are unwell or have a fever.

Afghanistan are the second team after Sri Lanka to resume training even as the future of cricket remain unsure in wake of the pandemic. International cricket was suspended in March and its resumption will be marked by a three Test series between England and West Indies starting July 8, which will take place in a bio-secure environment.

So far, approximately 20,000 cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in the country although the actual number is expected to be a lot higher.