Centuries galore as USPL Day-2 witnesses fireworks with 3 stunning tons

Florida [USA], : Day 2 of the United States Premier League Season 3 delivered exhilarating cricket action, with three centuries lighting up Broward County Stadium, Florida. The day witnessed high-octane matches, thrilling finishes, and plenty of boundaries, leaving fans entertained.

In the first match of day 2, the New Jersey Titans defeated the New York Cowboys by five wickets. Batting first New York Cowboys slammed 213/5 in the 20 overs on the back of Mukhtar Ahmed's blistering ton. The 31-year-old batter smashed 11 sixes and 7 fours to take his side to a mammoth total.

Chasing 214, New Jersey Titans got off to a bad start but Sanjay Krishnamurthi slammed 104 runs in 49 balls to take his side some. He hit 8 sixes and 6 fours. Following his fifty, the New Jersey Titans needed 87 runs in 33 balls and Krishnamurthi started slamming boundaries.

It seemed too late for the Titans but Krishnamurthi made sure he ticked all boxes and took his side over the line with a ball to spare after completing his ton in 46 balls. He was named as the Player of the Match.

In the second game, Carolina Eagles cruised to a 9-wicket win over Maryland Mavericks, powered by Shayan Jahangir's breathtaking 109 off 45 balls. Maryland Mavericks were restricted to 143/9, which Jahangir made light work of, completing his century in just 42 balls with 12 sixes and 6 fours. Carolina Eagles chased down the target in only 11.3 overs.

In the third game, the California Golden Eagles drubbed Atlanta Blackcaps by 9 wickets. Batting first Atlanta Blackcaps were folded for 100 and California Golden Eagles chased down the target in 12 overs.

Chasing 101, former India Under-19 captain Unmukt Chand scored 46 in 31 balls to help the California Golden Eagles register a comfortable win.

The USPL Season 3 continues to showcase top-notch cricket, with six teams Carolina Eagles, Atlanta Blackcaps, California Golden Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, and New York Cowboys battling for glory.

Packed with triple and double headers, the tournament offers non-stop cricketing action. Fans can gear up for the semi-finals and grand finale scheduled from November 29 to December 1.

