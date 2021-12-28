India vs South Africa 1st Test, Centurion weather today: Forecast promising for Day 3, clear skies expected with no rain

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Centurion weather forecast: Persistent rain throughout the second day of the opening Test between Indian and South Africa in Centurion washed out the day's play without a single ball being bowled. The city experienced overnight shower and intermittent rain during the first two sessions of Day 2 following which the umpires called off the day's play. Will India get the opportunity to continue from where they left on Day 1?

Well, it's finally some good news for Indian cricket fans as Tuesday will remain mostly sunny, pleasant and warmer throughout, according to accuweather.com, with the temperature at 27 degree Celsius. There are however chances of cloudy conditions during the afternoon, but no possibility of rain throughout the day.

IND vs SA 1st Test: Centurion weather forecast for Tuesday(Accuweather grab)

The second day ended up being a damp squib. The broadcast opened with live shots of rain, and although it subsided for a while, the showers returned to make matters worse. Although the drainage system of the SuperSport Park is top-notch, there was just no scope with rain bucketing down everytime there appeared a tiny ray of hope for play to resume.

The first official inspection was scheduled for 3:00 PM IST, but 15 minutes before the umpires could walk out, the rain gods returned pushing it further. Another inspection was due at 4:14 PM, but again to no avail. Post that, it began bucketing down in Centurion and that was the beginning of what looked like a washout. The inevitable happened around 6:30 PM IST when play was officially called off.

On the opening day, India had won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa following which the two openers - KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal - gave the visitors an impressive start with their record 117-run stand. They became the third Indian opening pair to score a century stand in a Test in South Africa.

En route to the score, Mayank Agarwal scored a gritty 60 before he and Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed in successive deliveries. Captain Virat Kohli looked well set on his 35 before he too made his way back to the pavilion chasing a wide-ish delivery from Lungi Ngidi. Rahul, however, carried along to score a record unbeaten 122, the highest score by an Indian opener in a Test in South Africa and was ably assisted by under pressure Ajinkya Rahane who score a intent-filled 40 off 81 deliveries.

India will resume Day 3 on 272/3.

