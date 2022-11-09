'Certainly don't want to see India vs Pakistan final': Buttler wants England to spoil WC party of Rohit & Co. in semis

Even though the world of cricket wants arch-rivals India and Pakistan to reignite World Cup rivalry at the grandest stages of them all, star batter Jos Buttler is expecting England to spoil the party for the Asian giants in the semi-final stage of the ICC event. Buttler-led England only finished behind Kane Williamson's New Zealand in Group 1 as the former world champions have made it to the business end of the showpiece event in Australia.

England's qualification had confirmed Australia's premature exit from the World Cup stage in the Super 12 stage. While Buttler-led England are scheduled to meet Rohit Sharma's Team India, last year's runners-up New Zealand will meet Babar Azam-starrer Pakistan in the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup. Speaking ahead of India's meeting with England in the second semi-final, Buttler was asked how confident the Three Lions are about spoiling India's World Cup party.

“Well, we certainly don't want to see an India-Pakistan final, so we'll be trying all we can do to make sure that doesn't happen,” Buttler told reporters. When asked about the mood at the England camp, Buttler said that his side is upbeat about taking on title contenders India in the penultimate clash of the World Cup.

"We're all really excited about the match. In my opinion one of the best stadiums in the world against a brilliant Indian team, which I'm sure will be well supported tomorrow. It's going to be a great occasion, and these are the times that you want to be involved as a player," Buttler said.

The England wicketkeeper-batter also shared updates about Dawid Malan and Mark Wood. The English duo gave England an injury scare before the semi-final encounter against India. “We'll see how they pull up. We'll try and give them as long as possible, and obviously Dawid left the field the other day with a small niggle, and Woody has had a little bit of stiffness, but we trust the medical team. We trust those two guys, as well, and we'll give them as long as possible,” the England skipper added.

