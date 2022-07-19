'Chala toh chaand tak, nahin toh shaam tak': Ex-Pakistan captain's cheeky reaction to Pant's match-winning knock vs ENG

Rishabh Pant's impressive knock of an unbeaten 125 against England has garnered immense appreciation from world cricket. It was the 24-year-old's maiden century in the ODI format, which helped India bounce back from an early top-order collapse to a five-wicket win and clinch the series 2-1. However, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif, who albeit hailed Pant's “outstanding” batting abilities against pace bowlers, had a cheeky reaction for the youngster's knock.

Pant has already establish himself as an one of India's fearless batters in the Test format. But while he failed to emulate the same in limited-overs cricket which drew ample criticism. In 26 ODIs and 50 T20Is for India before the Manchester tie, Pant only scored eight half-centuries. But on Sunday, the 24-year-old announced himself in the white-ball format with a sensational maiden ton en route to his knock of 125*, which was laced with 16 boundaries and two sixes.

Speaking on YouTube channel ‘Caught Behind’, Latif said that hailed Pant batting against the English pace attack and recalled his previous knocks in international cricket before making a cheeky comment on his unbeaten 125.

“Uska toh chala toh chaand tak, nahin toh shaam tak. We all know that about him. That stumping scare he survived...Jos Buttler too falls in that same category. But I would definitely say that his batting was outstanding, especially against fast bowlers, the balance he showed in his execution. And this is not the first time we have seen this. This England tour, the previous one, in the series against South Africa...Risbabh's name is always there,” he said.

“Sometimes people question his batting when he gets out quickly, but sometimes he bats in such a way that no one can emulate that. That is why I repeatedly said, he is the Brian Lara of wicketkeepers and he proved that today. Overall, he puts up a mixed show - sometimes he revives the team to score a match-winning knock and sometimes he tends to concede the game even from a winning position.”

Pant will next feature in the five-match T20I series against West Indies and has been rested from the ODI contest.

