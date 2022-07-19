Rishabh Pant's four-word reply to Yuvraj Singh's viral '45-minute conversation' tweet after India star's maiden ODI ton

After making a dominating start to his Test career, Rishabh Pant on Sunday finally announced his arrival in ODI format as the India star hit his maiden century in the format en route to his unbeaten knock of 125 runs which helped the Men in Blue script a memorable five-wicket win in Manchester. Moments after Pant's big knock, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh posted a “45 minute conversation” tweet which instantly went viral and the India wicketkeeper-batter has finally responded to the social-media post.

After India went 4 down in the 17th over, the onus was on Hardik Pandya and Pant to rescue India. And they did so in an impressive fashion, stitching a 133-run stand for the fifth wicket. Hardik was eventually dismissed for 71 runs, but Pant added the finishing touches to the chase as India reached the target of 260 with 7.5 overs to spare.

ALSO READ: 'Just like Dhoni and Yuvraj...': Gavaskar compares Pandya, Pant to legendary India cricketers, makes big prediction

“Looks like the 45 minute conversation made sense!! Well played @RishabhPant17 that’s how you pace your ininings @hardikpandya7 great to watch #indiavseng,” tweeted Yuvraj after Pant scored his maiden ODI century.

The 24-year-old responded saying, "It did, indeed Yuvi pa."

It did, indeed Yuvi pa 🙏😉 https://t.co/Yl8FBF648R — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 18, 2022

"Hopefully I remember (this knock) for the rest of my life. I was focusing on one ball at a time when I was batting. When your team is under pressure and you bat like that .. something I aspire to do. I always enjoy playing in England, at the same time enjoy the atmosphere and the situation. The more you play the more experience you gain," Pant said after the win in Manchester.

The five-wicket win helped India beat England in the ODI series decider and claim their first series win in the country since 2014, and fourth overall. It also helped India surpass Babar Azam-led Pakistan side to take the third spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON