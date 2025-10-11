Chamari Athapaththu emulates Rishabh Pant; Walks out to save Sri Lanka after being carried away on stretcher

Sri Lanka women’s team skipper, Chamari Athapaththu, turned Colombo into a plot twist factory against England on Saturday evening. Carried off on a stretcher during the sixth over of a 254-run chase, she returned to bat when the team lost its third wicket for 98 runs. Chamari Athapaththu carried off on stretcher in the World Cup game vs England.(@SaanviLaddal/x.com)

Earlier, Nat Sciver-Brunt’s master 117 had hauled England to 253/9, laying a scoreboard pressure that only intensified when Sri Lanka lost their skipper at the beginning of the chase. But the re-entry of Athapathtu was symbolic of the fighting spirit the cricketer has in her. The live commentary clarified that it was a cramp that resulted in the previous withdrawal. It was a pure theater, a captain’s gamble that echoed Rishabh Pant’s Old Trafford heroics in July 2025.

The script was ultimately England’s. Sophie Ecclestone supported NSB’s century with figures of 4/17 and led the team to an 89-run win.

The reminder of the Pant heroics

Why the effort from Athapaththu an echo of Rishabh Pant’s Manchester heroics? On day 1 of the Old Trafford Test in July 2025, Pant retired hurt after a blow to the foot and went for scans. Reports stated that he would not be able to take further part in the series; however, the Indian wicketkeeper batter returned the next day, hobbling on one foot. He pushed his score from 37 to 54 and put India in a position of strength before missing the next game with a fracture.

The act of playing through pain by Pant, putting your hand up at the time of the team’s need, was a show of bravery. Athapaththu channeled similar vibes in Colombo.

Why did Athapaththu's return matter?

Even after Chamari left the field with cramps, Sri Lanka progressed steadily. But then a middle overs squeeze made it essential for their most trusted batter to come out and shoulder the chase. Walking in during the 23rd over of the innings, the Sri Lankan captain reignited the dying hopes for her team. However, Sophie Ecclestone’s brilliance on the night had no answer. The left-arm spinner not only limited the scoring options for the Sri Lankan batter but also picked up frequent wickets.

Ecclestone’s brilliance ensured that Sri Lanka were bundled out for 164 runs and fell short of their target by 90 runs. The match might have belonged to England, but the narrative around Chamari’s act of bravery will not be lost. Along with Rishabh Pant in Manchester and Chris Woakes at the Oval, Chamari’s courageous show will be in the list of the most recent acts of bravery for the team in contemporary cricket.