Chamari Athapaththu leads from the front as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to enter Asian Games gold medal match

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu led from the front to help her team enter the final and dream about winning the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games. The left-handed experienced batter played an unbeaten 83-run knock off 50 balls to help Sri Lanka chase down the target of 178 with eight wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare against Pakistan at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin on Sunday. Pakistan will now play for bronze with either India or Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Chamari Athapaththu played a captain's hand against Pakistan. (AFP)

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Chasing 178, Sri Lanka got off to a flier courtesy Imesha Dulani, and she raced to 26 off 21 balls. However, just like numerous previous occasions, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana rose to the occasion, providing the first breakthrough.

Chamari then took the matter into her own hands from there, hammering the Pakistan bowlers all around the park. She found support in Hasini Perera as the duo put on 95 runs for the second wicket, and the two batters piled misery on the opponent.

Perera was dismissed close to the finishing line, but Chamari, along with Harshitha Samarawickrama (17*), ensured Sri Lanka didn't face any trouble and progress to the final without any fuss.

How did Pakistan's innings unfold?

The first semi-final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was delayed by almost two hours due to a wet outfield. However, the ground staff eventually got the job done, and the game got underway, with the Sri Lanka captain winning the toss and opting to bowl.

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{{^usCountry}} Pakistan's opening batter Gull Feroza was dismissed on the first ball of the match, and the Sana-led side got off to the worst start possible in the crunch encounter. However, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Ayesha Zafar played out of their skins, hitting half-centuries, and the duo's effort helped Pakistan post a formidable total on the board. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan's opening batter Gull Feroza was dismissed on the first ball of the match, and the Sana-led side got off to the worst start possible in the crunch encounter. However, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Ayesha Zafar played out of their skins, hitting half-centuries, and the duo's effort helped Pakistan post a formidable total on the board. {{/usCountry}}

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Zulfiqur scored 54 while Zafar was the pick of the batters, hammering 71 off 40 balls with the help of nine fours and two sixes. The experienced campaigner made full use of the short boundaries and kept moving the scoreboard nicely. Eventually, Pakistan posted 177/4 in the allotted twenty overs.