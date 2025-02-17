Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman key but bowling a huge concern - Pakistan SWOT analysis

The ICC Champions Trophy is all set to return after an eight-year gap. The last time the tournament was played, Pakistan emerged as champions for the first time in history, defeating India in the final at the Oval to clinch the trophy. But much has changed for Pakistan since. In fact, Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam remain the only constants in the squad eight years apart. Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan (R) and his teammate Salman Agha run between the wickets during the Tri-Nation series final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 14(AFP)

Fakhar, who returned in October last year after a fallout with the PCB, has been in impressive form and will remain a key member at the top of the batting order amid the absence of Saim Ayub. Pakistan suffered a considerable blow heading into the tournament as the in-form opener, who played an influential role in the team's ODI series win in the final week of December last year, was ruled out with an injury. This left selectors pondering over Babar as an opener for the Champions Trophy, sparking uncertainty over the top-order line-up.

The middle order will, however, rest their hopes on captain Mohammad Rizwan, who smashed an unbeaten 122 last week against South Africa at home. He will be accompanied by another settled batter, Salman Ali Agha. The two had stitched a record stand in that same game. The crucial test for Pakistan batters will be when and how they want to change gears, especially in the middle order.

The team's more significant concern will be its bowling attack, which lacked spark during the recently concluded tri-series at home. The fast bowlers, led by Shaheen Afridi, picked just 10 wickets at 49.10. Pakistan also lack a specialist spin option, with Abrar Ahmed being their only hope besides part-timers in Khushdil Shah and Salman.

Recent form:

Since the 2023 ODI World Cup, where they missed the semifinal qualification, Pakistan have shown their mettle in the format, winning eight out of 12 matches. Notably, they secured a 2-1 win against Australia and a 2-0 clean sweep against South Africa, both away from home. These victories are a testament to the team's potential and should inspire optimism among fans. However, the recent tri-series at home saw them lose two of their three matches, both against New Zealand, highlighting the need for consistency.

Pakistan's Champions Trophy group schedule:

vs New Zealand, February 19, Karachi

vs India, February 23, Dubai

vs Bangladesh, February 27, Rawalpindi

Pakistan's best XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (C & wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan's full squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.