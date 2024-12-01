Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chance for Virat to solidify legacy as 'King of Adelaide' as India gears up for 2nd Aus Test

ANI |
Dec 01, 2024 08:05 PM IST

After a heavy 295-run win at Perth's Optus Stadium which also included a 'King Kohli' special, Team India will be heading to Adelaide with a physical and mental edge over Australians, with an aim to overcome the demons of the 2020 pink-ball Test at the venue, in which India was skittled out for just 36 runs, their lowest Test score.

New Delhi [India], : As Team India prepares for the pink-ball day-night second Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval, all eyes will be on star India batter Virat Kohli, who has not only regained his form and confidence following a fine century at Perth but also holds an incredible record at the venue.

Chance for Virat to solidify legacy as 'King of Adelaide' as India gears up for 2nd Aus Test
Chance for Virat to solidify legacy as 'King of Adelaide' as India gears up for 2nd Aus Test

After a heavy 295-run win at Perth's Optus Stadium which also included a 'King Kohli' special, Team India will be heading to Adelaide with a physical and mental edge over Australians, with an aim to overcome the demons of the 2020 pink-ball Test at the venue, in which India was skittled out for just 36 runs, their lowest Test score.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

In four Tests at the venue, Virat has scored 509 runs in eight innings at an average of 63.62, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score is 141.

One more century could see him leapfrog England's Jack Hobbs for most Test centuries at this venue by a visiting batter, with both having scored three centuries at Adelaide.

When all format statistics are taken into account, Virat becomes an even bigger monster at Adelaide, a venue has witnessed him script some memorable highs in his career. In 11 international matches and 15 innings here, Virat has scored 957 runs at an average of 73.61, with five centuries and four fifties and best score of 141.

Virat already holds the record for most international runs and centuries by a visiting batter at Adelaide Oval.

The 36-year-old has experienced some major career highlights at this venue. Be it his maiden Test century which sealed his spot in the team following some initial poor outings against West Indies and Australia back in 2012, his twin centuries in his first match as Test captain during the 2014 series that included a statement-making 141 during a 364-run chase or a memorable knock of 90* in 55 balls in January 2016, an year considered as his peak, Virat has offered plenty of memories to himself and his fans for looking back to.

Also, Virat has a fine record against the pink-ball, having played all of India's four pink-ball matches so far. In six innings so far, he has scored 277 runs at an average of 46.16, with a century and fifty. His knock of 136* against Bangladesh in 2019 at Kolkata is the only century by an Indian in a pink-ball Test.

The veteran comes into the Adelaide Test as perhaps India's biggest match-winner in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia conditions. Across these venues in winning efforts, Virat has scored the highest runs for India, with 811 runs in 10 Tests and 20 innings at an average of 42.68, with two wins and four fifties. His best score is 103 during a 203-run win over England at Nottingham in 2018.

After having overcome a lean patch of form with a century at Perth, Virat would be raring to continue his golden run in Australia and at the Adelaide Oval.

The second pink-ball Test match will kickstart from December 6 onwards.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On