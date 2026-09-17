Change of heart for Pakistan tearaway pacer Haris Rauf: Now he wants to play Test cricket

Times have changed, so has Haris Rauf. There was a time when the tearaway Pakistan pacer wasn’t keen on red-ball cricket at all. There was a massive clamour within Pakistan, urging him to play Test matches for the country, but he was always reluctant, which is the reason why, despite being in international cricket for several years now, he has played just one Test, and that was, believe it or not, almost four years ago.

Haris Rauf was not thinking during the Asia Cup last year. (AFP)

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In the last several months, Rauf has fallen out of favour with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and has played only ODIs in recent months, having played his last T20I game almost a year ago against India in the Asia Cup final, in which he conceded 50-odd runs. His bowling was the reason behind India coming back into the game after losing three early wickets and eventually winning the tournament. Amid the bad times at present, the Pakistan pacer is having a change of heart.

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He is currently playing in the President’s Trophy, a first-class cricket tournament in Pakistan that kicked off last week. He represents Pakistan Television and, against Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), took a five-for in a drawn match. Rauf hopes this performance, as well as the future ones in the tournament are noticed. Pakistan host Sri Lanka over a two-Test series in November and he hopes to be in the playing XI, just like Shaheen Shah Afridi, who also let it be known recently that he was looking to prioritise red-ball cricket.

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{{^usCountry}} "There's always a purpose that is driving you when you play cricket," Rauf said in a video released by his department as per ESPNcricinfo. "I am trying to put my name forward for the Sri Lanka series, and Pakistan is also in need [of a fast bowler]. Let's see what happens in the future, as there are quite a few games to go [in the President's Trophy]. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There's always a purpose that is driving you when you play cricket," Rauf said in a video released by his department as per ESPNcricinfo. "I am trying to put my name forward for the Sri Lanka series, and Pakistan is also in need [of a fast bowler]. Let's see what happens in the future, as there are quite a few games to go [in the President's Trophy]. {{/usCountry}}

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"I played four-day cricket in the last season and spent time in Grade-II cricket before the [ODI] series against Australia as well. You look to improve yourself by playing the longer format whenever you get time. I had time to work on myself right now with the series against Sri Lanka and England coming up, so I am looking to avail it. This is the best preparation," he added.

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The PCB in recent months has gone strict with its players and wants them to play domestic cricket whenever possible, or there will be consequences. Well, now you know why some of these Pakistani cricketers are singing a very different song these days.