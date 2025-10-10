Chaos ensues in Mumbai as Rohit Sharma trains at Shivaji Park, Abhishek Nayar issues plea: ‘Usko lagna nahi chahie’

A viral clip on social media shows Rohit Sharma stepping out after a training session at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park while huge fans surge toward the exit. Beside him, his longtime friend and confidant Abhishek Nayar can be heard repeating, “Koi dhakka mat dena, hum sab fans hain, lekin usko lagna nahi chahiye.” Abhishek Nayar and Rohit Sharma outside Shivaji Park.(@rushiii_12/x.com)

The scene underlines a simple truth of Indian cricket: the adoration for their stars. Nayar, acting as a buffer, keeps urging the restraint in the clip as security forms a narrow corridor for Rohit to exit. The crowd size was not a one-off; Rohit’s presence never fails to draw his admirers.

Rohit plans to rejuvenate his career

The timing of this clip gives it an extra charge. Just six days ago, Sharma was removed from ODI captaincy as Shubman Gill was handed over the role for the upcoming Australia series. Rohit and Virat Kohli are a part of the team as senior batters, but the arm band has moved on.

Yet the frenzy around Rohit hasn’t dimmed a bit. If anything, it seems to have spiked as he has visibly leaned out over the past few weeks. His weight loss transformation has been a centre of discussion among the fans and on social media.

Shivaji Park is essential to Mumbai’s cricket culture. Choosing to train here, rather than behind closed doors, is a signal of the hunger within the player. Reports have recently claimed how hard Rohit is training and the time he is putting in on the nets.

The hunger in Rohit to still deliver at the highest level shows that captaincy is just a designation, but stardom is a bond. Shubman Gill might be leading the Indian team in the ODIs in Australia, but the attention of the crowd remains fixated on stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. If the recent clip tells anything is how Rohit has responded to the transition. He wants his work to resonate with his reply, not his words.

With the discussion around his ODI career, the central question has been whether the Indian management are thinking of him as a part of their future plans. However, all these discussions might be put to rest if the veteran batter has a good outing down under. The fact that Rohit Sharma is training hard is an indication of the fact that he understands the important of the upcoming tour and is getting ready to the best of his abilities.