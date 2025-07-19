Chappell downplays Bumrah's possible absence in bold message to Gill: ‘India have won plenty without him recently’

Ahead of India’s Test tour of England, head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar had revealed that Jasprit Bumrah would only feature in three of the five Tests due to workload management. The star pacer was part of the playing XI in the first Test at Headingley, but then was rested for the second fixture at Edgbaston. He returned to the playing XI for the third Test at Lord’s. Greg Chappell had a word of advice for Shubman Gill regarding Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah’s return at the Lord’s Test saw him write his name onto the honours board, but it wasn’t enough as England managed to clinch victory and now lead 2-1 in the series.

India won the second Test without Jasprit Bumrah

The MI star’s presence will be key if India want to level proceedings. But Gambhir and his team will also be knowing that they won the second Test without Bumrah, and also did it in style, with the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep putting in match-winning contributions.

Writing for ESPNcricinfo, Greg Chappell echoed similar sentiments and had a word of advice for India skipper Shubman Gill.

“And a word on Bumrah: the obsession with whether he plays or doesn't is missing the point. India have won plenty of Tests without him recently. The key is not individual brilliance, it's collective performance. Teams win when everyone does their job. When the captain makes sure each player is clear, confident, and committed to the plan. That's the formula,” he wrote.

“If Gill wants to become a great Test captain, this is his moment to stamp his authority. Not just with the bat, but with his leadership. Set the standard. Demand it of others. Pick your team. Back them. And make sure every man knows what is expected and hold them to it.

“Because in the end, cricket isn't about heroes. It's about partnerships. It's about teams. And it's about captains who bring the best out of those around them.

“If Gill can lead with clarity of thought and strength of purpose, he won't just shape this series, he'll shape the future of Indian cricket”, he added.

The fourth Test is scheduled to begin on July 23, in Manchester and India will look to level the series. If they lose the upcoming fixture, then they are done and dusted. But if they manage to clinch victory, then it will set up a finale thriller in the final fixture.