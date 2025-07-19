Greg Chappell fires at Shubman Gill for India's loss at Lord's: 'Captain should've directly told Ravindra Jadeja...'

Legendary Australia cricketer Greg Chappell agreed that Ravindra Jadeja did a good job in soaking up the pressure while batting on Day 5 of the third Test against England, but added that he should have been more aggressive while batting with the tail. This has been a fairly common criticism of an otherwise brilliant rearguard action from Jadeja. But where Chappell's views differentiate is the fact that the former Australia captain put equal responsibility for Jadeja's batting approach on captain Shubman Gill. Greg Chappell and Shubman Gill

Chappell said Jaej shielded Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj pretty well but he also had to look for boundaries if he wanted India to win the match. A Single every over from Jadeja's bat was never going to be enough for India, as there was barely anything coming from the other end.

"The Lord's Test also provided a telling moment with the way Jadeja was managed late in the match. Left with the tail, Jadeja did what many specialist batters do in that situation: he shielded the tail, farmed the strike, and played conservatively. On the surface, it was a disciplined innings. But was it the right one?" asked Chappell in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

The former India head coach said Gill should have directly told Jadeja to go for the win while the tail hangs around.

"The truth is, Jadeja was the only recognised batter left. If India were to chase down the target, he had to take calculated risks. His job wasn't to leave balls and collect singles - it was to win the match. That clarity should have come from the dressing room, from the captain. He needed to be told directly: "You are the man who has to get this done. The tail's job is to hang in there with you, but you must go for the win.

"We saw exactly that from England's Ben Stokes against Australia in Leeds in 2019. In a similar situation, he backed himself and produced one of the best innings of the past 50 years. Importantly, Stokes played that innings knowing that, succeed or fail, his team and leadership would have his back. That's the mindset that needs to be fostered in any great team," Chappell added.

Jadeja batted for three hours with Bumrah and Siraj adding 35 and 23 runs respectively to India's total but it was not enough for India go over the line. They fell 22 runs of the 193-run target despite Bumrah playing out 54 balls for his 5 and Siraj batting 30 balls for his 4 runs.

'Shubman Gill needs to communicate better with his team': Greg Chappell

Chappell said Shubman Gill must be clear with his communication and define the way he wants the team to play. "And this is where Gill's leadership challenge becomes very real. He must start setting those expectations - clearly, proactively, and consistently. Gill must define what sort of team he wants India to be. The captain sets the tone - not just with words, but with actions, clarity of purpose, and visible standards," he added.

Chappell said that great captains are always great communicators, and Gill must develop this skill quickly. According to Chappell, whether it’s during training, in the middle of a match, or in the dressing room, clear and calm communication is essential. He noted that Gill cannot rely solely on his batting to lead and must learn to speak in a manner that aligns the team, fosters belief, and builds trust.

Chappell also emphasised the need for Gill to articulate the right tactical approach. He felt that batters should be encouraged to play positively and build partnerships, and that once a batter gets a start, it becomes crucial to convert it into a big score. In his view, collapses often happen when set batters ease off and stop applying themselves.