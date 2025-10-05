Charlotte Edwards: ‘Competitive squad pushing our standards’

New Delhi: “We’ve got four of the best spinners in world cricket.” England women’s cricket team head coach Charlotte Edwards. (Reuters)

Heading into their opening game at the Women’s ODI World Cup, England coach Charlotte Edwards was in no doubt who good she felt her spinners were for the campaign on South Asia’s pitches. And on Friday, England’s fearsome bowling attack came to life in Guwahati.

England put on quite the bowling performance to skittle South Africa for 69 – the second lowest total at an ODI World Cup – and register a 10-wicket win. The four-time champions climbed to the top of the points table with an excellent 3.22 net run rate.

Spin had played its role at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium in the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka and it was expected to have a say in the second game as well. Coming into the tournament, many spinners were expected to do well. However, England, if the performance in their first game is anything to go by, are making a case as one of the best overall spin contingents in the tournament.

In Guwahati, Linsey Smith set the tone and Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone played able support roles to run through the South African line-up as they shared five wickets. England’s strength is their variety – Smith is a slow left-armer, Dean is an off-spinner, and Ecclestone, also a left-armer, is the top ODI bowler. They also have all-rounder Alice Capsey, who bowls off-spin. Not to forget that leg-spinner Sarah Glenn, who grabbed 5/32 in the warm-up match against Australia, is on the bench.

Edwards, who has played 29 ODIs, eight T20Is and one Test in India, knows the conditions fairly well. Her stint with Mumbai Indians – she coached them to two titles in three WPL editions – has also added to her knowledge of what an ideal squad dynamic should be at a World Cup in the subcontinent.

“Picking the right combination will be a good headache for us,” Edwards said in a virtual interaction. “From my experience coaching here, spin is always a major factor even in T20s and WPL. The spinners have worked hard on changing pace, manipulating fields and adapting to conditions. I’m excited to see them in action and hopefully (we’ll) find some turn along the way.”

Edwards said that while England are almost certain to play seven batters in the tournament, she will follow a horses-for-courses selection approach, which was conveyed to the players especially during a camp in Abu Dhabi.

“I’ve been drip-feeding ideas along the way with different playing groups during the summer,” said Edwards. “Abu Dhabi was particularly valuable. We had 10 days together to refine our game plan, clarify how we want to operate as a group and set the tone for moving forward.”

“We’ve got real competition for places and that’s something that I wanted coming into this role. There’s competition outside this group as well. We’ve formed a really competitive, nice environment and that’s really pushing our standards forward.”

Three of England’s triumphs came at home. Adding one in the subcontinent will be sweet, though Australia and India may have something to say about it.