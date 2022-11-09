‘Cheat meals are strategic’: Nutritionist reveals how Suryakumar’s diet contributes to his explosive batting in T20 WC

With Suryakumar Yadav currently in brilliant form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, it can all be credited to the stylish batter's fitness and diet. Shweta Bhatia (dietitian and sports nutritionist), who works with the world no. 1 T20I batter, revealed how the MI star works on his diet. Speaking to PTI, she said, "We have been working with him since the past one year. He was looking at improving his overall fitness. I have helped him realign his understanding of sports nutrition".

She also pointed out that his diet was based on a five-point agenda. First, it boosts performance during training and matches, followed by helping him maintain body fat within the athletic zone (12-15%). Thirdly, his diet needs to be cognitively alert and energetic, and fourthly, it should be about the reduction of the need to refuel constantly with lesser cravings. Finally, it also needs to promote recovery.

Bhatia also pointed out that Suryakumar reduced his carbohydrate intake to minimum level to increase his agility levels. "The latest research shows how performance can not only be maintained but improved with a structured low carb plan", she said.

"We eliminated excess carbohydrates from Surya’s diet. His diet consists of healthy fats like nuts and Omega 3s. He consumes a lot of first class proteins from non-vegetarian sources (eggs, meats, fishes), dairy and fibrous carbohydrates from vegetables."

The sports nutritionist also stated that hydration is important in Suryakumar's diet. "Hydration guidelines that is fluid and electrolytes are provided for the intra-match/intra-training period. Activity specific, sports performance boosting supplements are added pre, during and post training", she said.

"These include whey protein, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, joint health supplements to name a few. The basic plan is modified from time to time as per the match, training and travel schedules. I plan the menu, suggest healthy alternatives and cuisines to avoid monotony", she further added.

Bhatia also stated that the caffeine is one of the major contributors behind his big-hitting skills, as it is a power booster. "I work with his strength and conditioning coach. I am briefed about the training protocols and the diet is adjusted accordingly. Supplements that enhance power output have been included. Overall, the diet must match the training intensity for best results", she said.

Bhatia also revealed that 'cheat meals are a rarity' in Suryakumar's diet. "Surya has the mindset of an elite athlete and prioritises his performance over everything else. So cheat meals are a rarity. He does not crave for junk or comfort foods since the time he has started following the diet", she said.

"When it gets monotonous, allowance is made for healthier options. If he does feel like having one, cheat meals are planned strategically. I guide him with the amount and time of consumption so that it does not hamper his performance", she further added. Suryakumar and Team India are next up against England in their T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final fixture, scheduled for Thursday at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

