Watch: Injury scary for Virat Kohli? Ex-IND captain receives body blow from Harshal in nets ahead of India-ENG WC semis

Virat Kohli received an injury scare ahead of Team India's crucial T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final fixture vs England, scheduled for Thursday, at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The former India captain received a body blow from a delivery by Harshal Patel in the nets and could be grimacing in pain, while kneeling on the pitch. A concerned Harshal went to check up on him, followed by Kohli shaking off the pain to resume training.

Here is the video:

Scary moment for Virat Kohli, Harshal Patel ball hit him in the nets. pic.twitter.com/iIUyit9XgL — Aru★ (@Aru_Ro45) November 9, 2022

The swashbuckling batter has been in blistering form for India during the ongoing World Cup and has also silenced his critics, who had been after him for quite sometime. He is currently the highest run-scorer in Australia with 246 runs in five innings, with also the best batting average of 123.00. With a strike-rate of 139, he has also registered three fifties.

His most memorable performance in the tournament was probably against Pakistan in his side's campaign opener. Chasing a target of 160 runs, India reached 160 for six in 20 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 balls by Kohli in Melbourne, with Rohit Sharma's side winning by four wickets. During his resurgent knock, he also clobbered six fours and four sixes. Initially, Pakistan posted 159 for eight in 20 overs, with Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh bagging three-wicket hauls respectively.

Kohli has also been named as ICC Men's Player of the Month for October 2022, due to his performance in the ongoing World Cup. In October, Kohli smacked 205 runs with the bat. He will be hoping to continue with his rich vein of form and register a big score against England. Also reacting to the award, Kohli said, "It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe as well as the panel makes this accolade even more special for me."

"I want to pay tribute to the other nominees who performed so well during the month and also to my teammates, who continue to support me to perform to the best of my ability", he further added.

