Virat Kohli receives huge ICC honour after setting T20 World Cup on fire, BCCI reacts with special tweet

Currently in hot form, Virat Kohli has been named as ICC Men's Player of the Month on Monday. The swashbuckling batter has been leading the charge for India in the ongoing tournament in Australia, and the Rohit Sharma-led side have qualified for the semifinals. The BCCI also congratulated Kohli with a special tweet. The Indian cricket board wrote, "Congratulations to @imVkohli - ICC Player of the Month for October #TeamIndia".

Also reacting to the award, Kohli said, "It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe as well as the panel makes this accolade even more special for me."

"I want to pay tribute to the other nominees who performed so well during the month and also to my teammates, who continue to support me to perform to the best of my ability", he further added.

For the month of October, Kohli registered 205 runs with the bat. Also, he got the highest runs in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup with 246 runs in five games, at a strike rate of 138.98, and a highscore of 82*.

Also, Daren Ganga, former West Indies cricketer and ICC Player of the Month voting panel member, said, "Kohli is the quintessential batter. He displayed immense character to overcome a lean period with the bat. October saw him score an unbeaten 49 against South Africa followed by two half centuries at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup."

"That majestic knock against Pakistan will be remembered as one of the all-time best T20I innings. I saw it live at the MCG and to deliver in such style, in that occasion, is only a privilege enjoyed by the greats of this beautiful game", he added.

