'Even during the 1992 WC...': Inzamam-ul-Haq makes bold T20 World Cup 2022 prediction for Pakistan

Pakistan qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals in dramatic circumstances on Sunday, by defeating Bangladesh by five wickets at the Adelaide Oval. The Babar Azam-led side began their campaign with defeats to India and Zimbabwe, leaving their semifinal hopes hanging by a thread. But they bounced back to winning ways and grabbed a crucial win against South Africa, which threw the group wide open. Ahead of Sunday, Pakistan required India or South Africa to avoid winning their respective matches, and also needed to defeat Bangladesh.

The Proteas crashed to a stunning defeat to the Netherlands, losing by 13 runs and getting knocked out. Pakistan woke up to one of the biggest upsets in world cricket, which meant that their match against Bangladesh was a a virtual quarterfinal. They won the match with ease, defeating Bangladesh by 5 wickets.

Speaking on YouTube, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq made a bold prediction for Pakistan ahead of the semifinal fixture vs New Zealand, which is scheduled for Wednesday. "Pakistan's performance in the semifinals and final will be better than the Super 12 Stage round", he said.

"This time in Australia, Pakistan climbed from bottom to top. Even during the 1992 World Cup, Pakistan did the same and climbed from bottom to top", he further added.

A legendary Pakistan cricketer, Inzamam was also part of the 1992 World Cup-winning squad for Pakistan. In Adelaide, Pakistan successfully chased a target of 128 runs, reaching 128 for five in 18.1 overs. Mohammad Rizwan was his side's top-scorer and smacked 32 runs off 32 balls, including two fours and a six. Meanwhile, Nasum Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Ebadot Hossain bagged a wicket each for Bangladesh.

Initially, Bangladesh posted 127 for eight in 20 overs, with Najmul Hossain Shanto hammering 54 runs off 48 balls. Shaheen Shah Afridi was in brilliant bowling form for Pakistan and took four wickets. Shadab Khan took two scalps for his side.

