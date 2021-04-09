'This is my personal view': CSK CEO addresses MS Dhoni's future in IPL

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been an integral figure in Indian cricket. Dhoni, during his international cricketing days, led India to three ICC title wins - 2007 T20I trophy, 2011 ODI World Cup trophy, and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Dhoni also became a successful captain in the Indian Premier League, leading Chennai Super Kings to three IPL trophies.

But after an insipid return with the bat in IPL 2020 in the UAE, in which CSK did not reach the playoffs for the first time in history, there were doubts if Dhoni would continue to play in the IPL going forward.

While Dhoni is set to return in IPL 2021, there are still questions being raised if this could be his final season in the T20 tournament.

On being asked about the same, CSK CEO K Viswanathan said he feels that the wicketkeeper-batsman will continue after this season as well.

"See, I don’t think it is going to be his final year. This is my personal view and I don’t think we are looking at anybody now (as his replacement)," he told The Indian Express.

Viswanathan also opened up on things that did not work out for the franchise last season.

"Normally what we do is, we have a process set before we start a tournament. So we did the process for last year’s tournament also. It so happened that we missed some of our best players, and a couple of them got infected by Covid. Those (the situation) were beyond our reach," he said.

"Now the team is in good shape. The process has been good. They have been having practice sessions for the last 15-20 days. And we believe in our process. The captain is very clear – you should do the process properly and if the process is fine, the results will come," he added.

CSK will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals on Saturday in IPL 2021.