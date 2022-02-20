'A name will emerge': Chetan Sharma names 3 star India players being groomed as potential leaders under Rohit Sharma

While announcing India's squad for the forthcoming T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka, Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma also made Rohit Sharma's appointment as the permanent Test captain official. At the same time, he also mentioned that although Rohit was a clear choice, the likes of KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant will be groomed as future captains under him.

All three players have already experienced the leadership role in some capacity. While KL Rahul led the side in one Test and the ODI series during the South Africa tour, Jasprit Bumrah was made vice-captain. when Rahul was promoted to the captaincy role in Rohit's absence.

More recently, Pant was made vice-captain for the ongoing T20I series against West Indies.

Sharma, while addressing a virtual press conference, said:

"...and if such a big cricketer comes forward, if such an experienced player becomes a captain, then automatically, the things that we as a selection committee want, grooming captain under Rohit, will be tremendous thing for us," Sharma outlined his committee's vision.

He did take three names who have either led or been deputy in the past few months, saying the trio of Bumrah, Pant and Rahul will be groomed by Rohit.

"We made KL the captain in South Africa. Bumrah was the deputy in South Africa and again for Sri Lanka series. In West Indies T20s, we had Rishabh as vice-captain. These are potential leaders to be groomed under Rohit.

"Yes, it is difficult to say who will be next captain but we are sure a name will emerge," the former fast bowler said.

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the T20I and two Tests. The tour begins in Lucknow on February 24.