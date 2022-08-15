Cheteshwar Pujara scripts big Sussex record after fiery 131-ball 174 against Surrey at Royal London One-Day Cup 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara is enjoying a splendid outing in England and after piling huge runs in the red-ball format India's Test specialist has shifted his focus to white ball. The right-handed batter has been scoring briskly in the Royal London One-Day Cup 2022. Pujara already has two centuries under his name in the five appearances he has made so far in the tournament.

In fact in the clash against Surrey on Sunday, the 34-year-old scored 174 off 131 balls, which is the highest score by any Sussex player in the List A cricket format. Pujara's inning featured 20 fours and 5 sixes, before he was dismissed by Conor McKerr.

Pujara has so far accumulated 367 runs at an average of 91.75. He has also scored a half-century.

Pujara was equally good in the ongoing County Championship as well. In the eight matches he played, the right-handed batter gathered 1,094 runs across 13 innings at an average of 109.40. His best individual score is 231 and has scored five hundred plus scores in the tournament so far.

Pujara currently sits at the second spot in the batting charts in both tournaments.

Meanwhile, Pujara's knock helped Sussex pile a gigantic 378/6 in 50 overs against Surrey. In response, Surrey were bundled out for 162, handing their opponent a resounding 216-run win.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail