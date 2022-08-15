Home / Cricket / Watch: Pujara’s daughter wins internet with adorable reaction as India batter slams magnificent 174 for Sussex

Published on Aug 15, 2022
  • More than Pujara's back-to-back uncharacteristic knocks, it was his four-year-old daughter, Aditi's reaction to the knock that won the internet.
Cheteshwar Pujara's daughter reacts to father's incredible knock of 174 runs for Sussex
By HT Sports Desk

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his sublime form in English conditions as he notched up his second consecutive century for Sussex in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup in Hove. A day after his 104 run knock went in vain, Pujara followed it up with a stellar knock of 174 runs, which now stands the highest List A score by an Asian batter at a domestic one-day tournament in England. But more than Pujara's back-to-back uncharacteristic knocks, it was his four-year-old daughter, Aditi's reaction to the knock that won the internet.

Moments after his match-winning knock, Pujara had taken to Instagram to share clips of the game against Surrey on Sunday, where it his daughter's reaction was caught. She was seen dancing and cheering for her father as the India batter scored his second straight List A ton.

"Pleased to contribute to the team's win tonight. Great play by the entire team @SussexCCC We move onto the next one on a high note," Pujara had captioned the Instagram post.

ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant's straightforward response to threat from Dinesh Karthik over place in India's T20I line-up for Asia Cup

After a disappointing start to the game with Sussex losing both openers for just nine runs in the first 20 deliveries, the third-wicket pair of Pujara and Tom Clark helped the team revive with a stellar 205-run stand. Clark, one of Sussex's brightest youngsters, scored 104 off 106 while the veteran India batter, known more for his exploits in Test cricket, notched up his best List A score of 174 off 131. Captain Pujara laced 20 boundaries and five maximums as Sussex finished with 378 for six.

In reply, Ryan Patel and Tom Lawes were the only batter to show some resistance against the Sussex attack with their respective fifties, but it remained a lopsided contest in Hove as Pujara's side scripted a stunning 216-run win.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

cheteshwar pujara
