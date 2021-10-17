‘Chilling with the best’: Shoaib Akhtar, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev catch up ahead of India vs Pakistan tie at T20 WC

Virat Kohli and his boys will look to maintain the perfect record against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, which starts from Sunday.

Both India and Pakistan are drawn in the same pool for the Super 12 clashes, with the Men In Blue kicking-off their campaign against Babar Azam's unit.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash, which will be played on October 24, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar shared photos of him spending quality time with India legends Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. Ex-Pakistani cricketer Zaheer Abbas was also part of the session.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli explains Yuzvendra Chahal's snub from T20 World Cup squad

The Rawalpindi Express, a name associated with Akhtar from his playing days, gave fans a glimpse of the legends from both the countries comi together and shared photos on his official Twitter account, where he wrote: “All set for the cricket ka maha muqabla (All set for cricket's biggest battle).”

Chilling with the best of the best.

The great Zaheer Abbas, Sunil Gavaskar & Kapil Dev.

All set for the cricket ka maha muqabla. #Pakistan #India #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wmXj6XESMw — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 16, 2021

While the fans and experts are all hyped about the high-voltage clash between the two countries, India skipper Virat Kohli said he treats the contest as just “another game of cricket.”

"I have just approached this game as another game of cricket and I know there is a lot of hype around this game, more so with ticket sales and demands of tickets," Kohli said during a virtual press-meet organised by the ICC on Saturday.