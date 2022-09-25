'Broad needs to educate his son': Ex-Indian cricketer takes brutal dig at England pacer over Deepti's run-out in 3rd ODI

India women's team inflicted on England women a first-ever One Day International (ODI) whitewash in 20 years on Saturday. Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami bid farewell to international cricket in the third and final ODI of the recently concluded bilateral series at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium. Though India emerged out as 3-0 winners at Lord's, Goswami's swansong took an unexpected twist when Deepti Sharma stunned the opposition with a clever run-out.

Deepti opted to run-out batter Charlie Dean, who was caught backing up too far in the 44th over of England's innings. As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) manual, the runout was legitimate although Dean's dismissal has sparked a controversy in English media. Former England skipper Nasser Hussain, veteran pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson have slammed the Indian women's team for securing a comfortable win with an uncommon run out.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, England pacer Broad called out the Indian women's team for ending the game in a 'terrible' manner. Taking cognisance of the tweet, former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh recalled an infamous incident of Broad choosing not to walk even after nicking the ball during an Ashes Test. “Nicking the ball to first slip and standing your ground as if nothing happened, is actually terrible. A Run-out isn’t. I guess, Match Referee Chris Broad needs to educate his son on the laws of cricket #CricketTwitter #ENGvIND," Ganesh said in his tweet.

Interestingly, England pacer Broad also issued a clarification for not walking during the Ashes Test after fans shared multiple videos of the incident on Twitter. “I’d say 99% of players I’ve played with have nicked the ball & not walked. I’d say 1% of players I’ve played with would use the Mankad as a mode of dismissal. All The Best,” Broad explained.

Talking about the 3rd ODI between India and England, all-rounder Deepti smashed 68 off 106 balls to help the visitors register a 16-run win over the hosts. India's Renuka Singh was named the Player of the Match for her bowling heroics. The star bowler bagged four wickets and leaked 29 runs in 10 overs.

