Vaughan gets brutally trolled over 'you don't train all your lives to win like this' tweet on Deepti Sharma's run-out

England's former captain Michael Vaughan became the latest in a huge list of cricketers to react to Deepti Sharma's run out dismissal of Charlotte Dean in the third and final ODI of the series at Lord's on Saturday. Deepti had run the English batter out on the non-striker's end – a dismissal informally and more commonly known as ‘Mankad’ – to seal a 16-run win for India at the iconic stadium.

With this win, India clinched a 3-0 series win against the English side, but the nature of dismissal didn't go down well with many current and former England cricketers. Vaughan joined Stuart Broad, Nasser Hussain, James Anderson, and Sam Billings among others in criticising Deepti and the Indian team for opting to run Dean out at the non-striker's end.

“Mankad is in the rules,but I hope it’s not a go too tactic .. You surely don’t train all your lives to win a game using that tactic .. and I know Batters should train to stay behind the line but it stinks seeing a game won like that .. Yesterday was a bloody good game too #India,” Vaughan wrote.

Here's how fans reacted:

It's not mankad anymore, its run out. Read the icc rule book first — max (@o_sanamm) September 25, 2022

Just stay in your crease & no matter how much someone plans you would never get out. It's quite simple. Stay Home, Stay Safe. — Kartik O 🏏?🔗 (@KOCricket528) September 25, 2022

Let?s change the rules. Sports is played as per the rules not as per some vague idea of spirit of cricket which the English aristocracy has set https://t.co/RXJM0aPYHr — UJ (@mujawed) September 25, 2022

Cricket is such a weired sport. Non striker aims to get an unfair advantage but the person rightfully running her out is called Unsportsmanlike. https://t.co/YZOOKzUXSx pic.twitter.com/i6nIRVho9R — Zaheer (2|14|2|4) Bhaila (@ZiriB) September 25, 2022

‘Mankad’ was moved from ‘Unfair Play’ to ‘Run out’ section by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) earlier this year, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) also legitimized the dismissal earlier this week. However, many in the cricket fraternity continue to claim that it violates the “spirit” of the game.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, however, strongly backed Deepti Sharma following the end of the game on Saturday. Harmanpreet insisted that the dismissal was within the rules of the game and that they did nothing wrong.

“It's a part of the game. I don't think we have done something new, you can always take those chances. It shows that you are aware about what the batters are doing. I will back my player because I don't think she has done anything that isn't in the ICC rules. Everything is part of the game. At the end of the day, a win is a win and you need to enjoy that,” she had said.

