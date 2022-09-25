Home / Cricket / Vaughan gets brutally trolled over 'you don't train all your lives to win like this' tweet on Deepti Sharma's run-out

cricket
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 01:47 PM IST

Michael Vaughan wasn't too pleased with Deepti Sharma's decision to run Charlotte Dean out at the non-striker's end during the 3rd ODI at Lord's.

ByHT Sports Desk

England's former captain Michael Vaughan became the latest in a huge list of cricketers to react to Deepti Sharma's run out dismissal of Charlotte Dean in the third and final ODI of the series at Lord's on Saturday. Deepti had run the English batter out on the non-striker's end – a dismissal informally and more commonly known as ‘Mankad’ – to seal a 16-run win for India at the iconic stadium.

With this win, India clinched a 3-0 series win against the English side, but the nature of dismissal didn't go down well with many current and former England cricketers. Vaughan joined Stuart Broad, Nasser Hussain, James Anderson, and Sam Billings among others in criticising Deepti and the Indian team for opting to run Dean out at the non-striker's end.

“Mankad is in the rules,but I hope it’s not a go too tactic .. You surely don’t train all your lives to win a game using that tactic .. and I know Batters should train to stay behind the line but it stinks seeing a game won like that .. Yesterday was a bloody good game too #India,” Vaughan wrote.

Here's how fans reacted:

‘Mankad’ was moved from ‘Unfair Play’ to ‘Run out’ section by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) earlier this year, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) also legitimized the dismissal earlier this week. However, many in the cricket fraternity continue to claim that it violates the “spirit” of the game.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, however, strongly backed Deepti Sharma following the end of the game on Saturday. Harmanpreet insisted that the dismissal was within the rules of the game and that they did nothing wrong.

“It's a part of the game. I don't think we have done something new, you can always take those chances. It shows that you are aware about what the batters are doing. I will back my player because I don't think she has done anything that isn't in the ICC rules. Everything is part of the game. At the end of the day, a win is a win and you need to enjoy that,” she had said.

Sunday, September 25, 2022
