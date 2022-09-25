Home / Cricket / ‘Funny to see…’: Virender Sehwag savagely trolls England cricketers after Deepti's match-winning runout in 3rd ODI

‘Funny to see…’: Virender Sehwag savagely trolls England cricketers after Deepti's match-winning runout in 3rd ODI

Published on Sep 25, 2022 11:16 AM IST

Taking cognisance of the protests from the English cricket fraternity, legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag has hilariously trolled England cricketers on social media.

Virender Sehwag has hilariously trolled England cricketers on social media.(PTI - Reuters)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Deepti Sharma's run out of Charlie Dean for backing up in the 3rd One Day International (ODI) between India and England has caused quite a hullabaloo in English cricket on Saturday. From veteran pacer James Anderson to former England skipper Nasser Hussain, a host of cricketers have questioned India's style of winning the third and final ODI of the bilateral series. Taking cognisance of the protests, legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag has hilariously trolled England cricketers on social media.

Taking to Twitter after Deepti’s legitimate dismissal sparked a controversy in English media, former Indian skipper Sehwag poked fun at the England cricketers for being poor losers. "Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout," Sehwag said in his tweet. Sharing an explanation of Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) Law 41.16.1 in his tweet, the former Indian opener also took a sly dig at the England cricketers by posting a viral meme.

ALSO READ: Watch: England dressing room's stunned reaction after Deepti's run-out

Talking about the match, India's Deepti scored an unbeaten half-century to help Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India register a respectable total in the third ODI of the white-ball series. Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami also called time on her illustrious career in the same contest. Scripting India's stunning win over England in Goswami's swansong, Deepti dismissed Dean to seal a series whitewash of the host nation.

"I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn't like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently," England pacer Stuart Broad tweeted after Deepti's legal dismissal handed India its third straight win over England in the ODI series.

Deepti scored an unbeaten 68 off 106 balls and the Indian all-rounder also bagged the all-important wicket of Dean, who scored 47 off 80 balls in the low-scoring encounter at the Lord's. India's Renuka Singh was named the Player of the Match for her bowling heroics. Renuka picked up four wickets and leaked 29 runs in the dead rubber against England.

virender sehwag india vs england india vs england live streaming mankad deepti sharma
