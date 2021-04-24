'Chris Gayle knew whom to target': KL Rahul after PBKS beat MI by 9 wickets in IPL 2021

Happy with the performance of his side, Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul said Chris Gayle knows how to build a T20 innings and which bowler to target. Rahul’s comments came after he and Gayle stitched together an unbroken 79-run stand to steer PBKS to a comfortable 9-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2021 match in Chennai on Friday.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 60 off 52 balls while Gayle played his part with a patient 43* off 35 balls. Chasing 132 for victory, PBKS got to the target in 17.4 overs. Opener Mayank Agarwal also played a crucial innings of 25 off 20 balls that helped his side get off to a good start.

“The drier ball started to grip, when it turns it gets really hard. It was good of Chris that he got through that period. He knew whom to target. That's what you get with Chris, not just destructive batting but also experience of playing T20 cricket,” Rahul said in the post-match presentation when asked about his partnership with Gayle.

PBKS vs MI full highlights

This was Punjab’s first victory after a hat-trick of losses in the IPL but Rahul was not ready to think too far ahead.

“We don't wanna get too ahead of ourselves, we're slowly coming together as a team. I said this after the first game as well, we're a young team. We add new names every year and we've to be patient. Hooda has been playing really well, Shahrukh's taken his opportunities, and Bishnoi today,” he said.

Also Read | Twitter slams Kieron Pollard for running even before Shami released the ball

It surprised many when Rahul opted to field first on the Chennai track which is known to be a difficult place to chase targets, but Rahul said PBKS had their plans.

“Me and coach did have a long chat about batting second, I felt that the wicket was sticky and the first few games we've batted and felt that the bowlers were always under pressure. I felt it was important that bowlers get to bowl in those conditions and we heard that there was a lot of dew. So I felt like it can ease up and come on better - that didn't happen, but we knew what to chase and that helped,” Rahul said.

The captain was also impressed with young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who helped them restrict MI to 131 for 6.

“He (Bishnoi) unfortunately missed the first few games, he's worked with Anil bhai, he's been brave. He held his composure,” Rahul added.